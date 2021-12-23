Gringo Castro longs to be America’s coach

Former Mexican soccer player José Antonio Gringo Castro He has his sights set on directing as a coach in 2022 in a serious project and is a candidate to be an option in the América team, a squad in which he added two titles as a footballer.

The Gringo castro He is one of the former América players of the recent period who is remembered by the fans, always running for the right wing and striving for the azulcrema team.

Castro, after his retirement in 2015He did not stay with his arms crossed and continued to be involved in soccer, currently having his title as a professional soccer coach, although he continues to prepare so that when a proposal arrives, he can face it.

Gallos, the 2021 experience of Gringo Castro

In this 2021, Gringo Castro had the opportunity to be the technical assistant

Helmsman Héctor Altamirano

; He worked hard on the team and got much closer to a first division level of demand.

He would like to lead America in the future

To the newspaper Record, the Gringo Castro did not deny that he yearns to lead America, understanding the times and its actuality, although that did not stop him raising his hand

to sit on the bench of America.



But you know there are many more teams in MX League, where he limited, would like to work on a serious project with a well-established plan.

“Of course, if he catches me well prepared, and of course I would like to”, Castro advanced and explained that “I would like to direct in a big project too, not just the America, if another club invites me in a big project, I would also be delighted because that is what one aspires ”.

Gringo Castro’s achievements as a professional player

As a professional gamer, Gringo castro boasts a great track record:

League 2002

League 2005

Champion of Champions 2005

Concacaf 2006

Gold Cup 2009

Gold Cup 2007

America’s Cup 2007

Raced in Germany 2006

Participated in the 2006 Club World Cup