Google already outlines Android 13, and one of its star features will excite language fans

Google prepares for Android 13 this surprising function called ‘Panlingual’, and that should allow us to select the language to be used in each application within Android.

Android 12 is still on its way to most smartphones on the market, although In this industry everyone flies and Google obviously already works with Android 13, the next android flavor that we will meet in 2022 and that should be released at the end of next summer.

It is true that, seen like this, still It is too early to talk about what they will offer us from Mountain View with iteration number 13 of Android, which will respond to the letter “T” and which according to some is being developed with the internal name of Tiramisu, although the colleagues of Android Authority bring us closer the first of the great novelties of Android 13 that they already handle from Google.

And it is that yes, even though Android’s language support is pretty solid and offers options for practically any language on the planet, in addition to the native integration of Google Translate and the instant translation capabilities of Google Lens, it seems that Android developers already they work in a new function called Panlingual and that it should allow us to change the languages ​​and the settings associated with the language at the level of each application.

What Google wants to achieve is that, for example, if you work in a different country with another language, you can manage professional apps in English and social networks in Spanish … Or as you want, basically!

Apparently they have been “reliable” and close sources to the development of Android 13 those who have cited this function Panlingual, although obviously for now nothing is official and we can’t confirm it either, do not even assure you that its operation will be as described.

What we can do is summarize the information that they send us from the United States, in which they effectively indicate that Google wants to offer this possibility of deep language settings to make life easier for multilingual speakers, and who want their interface and basic apps in one language but need others to work in another language.

The option Panlingual would appear in the same section of Settings> Language and input, even if would be displayed after a submenu called Application languages where we would see the apps with multilanguage support listed and we could select the language chosen in each case or by groups.

Sources say that it is still in the very early stages of its development, although Google will try to integrate the translation API that is already available in Android 12 to offer Panlingual also in applications without multilanguage options integrated in their code.

For now so far we can read, and although we find it interesting We will see ahead of the next Google I / O 2022 to be held in the spring if from California we confirm this and many other news that will surely be filtered as the weeks go by … Be that as it may, welcome to the era of Android 13!

