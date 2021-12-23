Goalkeeper in Indonesia died after colliding with a footballer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Terrible moment was lived in indonesian soccer, after the Tornado FC goalkeeper, Taufik Ramsyah, passed away three days after collided with a rival footballer, situation that caused a skull fracture.

The incident happened in minute 40 of the first half, Ramsyah threw himself at the feet of the striker of Wahana FC to catch the ball, received a severe impact to the head and immediately lost consciousness, the players asked for the assists and the minute an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital.

The goalkeeper he was admitted to a local hospital for three days, but unfortunately lost his life after suffering a skull fracturereported the local newspaper Kompas.

The league expressed its condolences; the rival team and Tornado FC, joined the penalty.

This situation reminds us of what Raúl Jiménez lived through, who after colliding with David Luiz in November 2020, also suffered a skull fracture.