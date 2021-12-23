Goalkeeper in Indonesia died after colliding with a footballer
Mexico City /
Terrible moment was lived in indonesian soccer, after the Tornado FC goalkeeper, Taufik Ramsyah, passed away three days after collided with a rival footballer, situation that caused a skull fracture.
Baru nonton video insiden kiper Taufik Ramsyah.
Sumpah ini pemain lawannya bisa lho untuk menghindar tapi malah hajar terus sampe nabrak kepalanya Almarhum sampai retak kepalanya.
Al-Fatihah untuk Almarhum ..pic.twitter.com/vxmwK215yS
– SuporterFC (@SuporterFC) December 22, 2021
The incident happened in minute 40 of the first half, Ramsyah threw himself at the feet of the striker of Wahana FC to catch the ball, received a severe impact to the head and immediately lost consciousness, the players asked for the assists and the minute an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital.
The goalkeeper he was admitted to a local hospital for three days, but unfortunately lost his life after suffering a skull fracturereported the local newspaper Kompas.
The league expressed its condolences; the rival team and Tornado FC, joined the penalty.
This situation reminds us of what Raúl Jiménez lived through, who after colliding with David Luiz in November 2020, also suffered a skull fracture.
.