Glamor is not for Kate Winslet

At 45, the British actress Kate winslet he is interested in playing real characters beyond those that seem unattainable.

“I am very fortunate that they send me scripts to read and consider a really interesting range of diverse characters but that was not always the case and I think what I am enjoying at this point in my life, in my mid-forties, is that I’m more interested in playing unglamorous roles ”, she tells EL UNIVERSAL.



Winslet, who plays a detective, returns to share the screen with Guy Pearce, as they did in the series Mildred Pierce, in 2011.

“I have no interest in playing characters that look perfect, I don’t believe in unattainable ideals in the roles I do because I just want to make real people and represent real human stories and emotions.”

That was what led her to star in the HBO series, “Mare of Easttown”, which opens on April 18 and where she plays a Pennsylvania detective named Mare Sheehan, who is investigating a local murder; while dealing with crime, he also deals with his own demons.

Kate’s career

The UK-born actress made her film debut in 1994.

01 His first film was Heavenly creatures, by director Peter Jackson. Rose to world fame in 1997 starring in James Cameron’s Titanic.

02 He has won an Oscar, an Emmy, four Golden Globes, three Baftas, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy, among other accolades.

03 Among his next projects is the film Avatar 2, by James Cameron.

For Kate, this project, of which she is also an executive producer, led her to give life to a woman as she had not done before, since she considers that she is always looking for surprises; this time, we see her giving life to a grandmother.

“She is the type of woman that I would look up to more than anyone else, to be honest. She is diligent, hard-working, juggles a thousand things, tries her best to be a good friend, mother, grandmother, desperately wanting not to fail and not disappoint people, ”says Kate.

7 episodes has the HBO series, which premieres on April 18.

The psychological work that the protagonist of The reader had in this production was hard, so much so that at the moment of recounting it it breaks again and she takes a few seconds to resume the talk. The actress explains that to create a woman who has lost a child, she worked with various experts.

That atmosphere of mourning had to be maintained for more than a year, as the filming of the series was prolonged due to the suspension of activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The biggest challenge in playing Mare was creating that trauma around the loss of her son, actually, I can hardly speak to that. I had to create this duel and so much pain and sustain it for 20 months, we started filming in September 2019, we canceled in March 2020 but I still had to carry Mare inside of me because we weren’t done. We returned in September and ended in December, ”he recalls.

“I worked with a grief therapist to really learn to understand what that process is like, I spent a lot of time with people who have lost either a child or a loved one to suicide and that was extremely upsetting but I also spent time with people who have some metal disease ”.

“I don’t believe in unattainable ideals, I want to represent real stories and emotions”; Kate Winslet Actress and producer

Winslet relates that even during filming, when actor Cody Kostro – who plays his son Kevin – was on set, she couldn’t look him directly in the eye.

“It’s terrible, crazy, but it’s just a job and it sounds very indulgent to talk about these things in such detail… my children would be like: ‘Mom, it’s not real, he’s not even real, it’s an invention’ and I of: ‘ no. It’s real, shut up. ‘ That was the hardest part of the character for me. “



Filmmaker Craig Zobel (The Leftlovers and Westworld) is directing the series created by Brad Ingelsby.



Among the main cast of the seven-episode miniseries, in addition to the Oscar winner, are Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson. Through the paid channel HBO, an episode will be released every Sunday at 10:00 p.m. that will be available on its HBO GO platform.

