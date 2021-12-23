“Ghostland: land without law”, with Nicolas Cage: anything goes | Celebrated Japanese director Sion Sono’s first English-language film

Ghostland: lawless land 6 points

Prisoners of the Ghostland; United States / Japan, 2021

Direction: Sion Sono.

Film script: Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai.

Duration: 103 minutes.

Interpreters: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley,

Tak Sakaguchi.

Premiere on Google Play and iTunes

Ghostland: Lawless Land it’s kind of like the real life version of titles like Freddy vs. Jason or Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo: the crossroads of two paths whose routes seemed destined never to cross. Because who could imagine that Nicolas Cage would end up starring in a feature film of Sion Sono, the favorite Japanese director of the festival circuit and object of adoration and worship, responsible for feature films such as Suicide Club, Love exposure Y Why Don’t You Play in Hell? Prolific and usually extreme in tints, Sono’s work tends to approach the most popular film genres to gut them from the inside, and the perspective of a futuristic western with the distinctive marks of the filmmaker, added to a hero incarnated by the Californian actor –who is going through an exploratory stage of his most excessive facets–, they produced a kind of Pavlovlian conditioning in the expectations of the most impressionable viewers.

Not so much a western sushi -As it was the rabidly stylized Sukiyaki Western Django (2007), by Takashi Miike– as a pastiche of concepts, environments and codes that combines the stories of the Wild West with the dystopian fantasy of Mad max and substitutes, Ghostland makes collide katanas with the revolvers and the traditions of other centuries with nuclear hecatombs. Surprising and irritating in equal parts, the film is literally “anything”, an anything goes that, despite not being a milestone in the filmography of SS, once again demonstrates its inability to conform to more comfortable formats within the contemporary audiovisual universe .

Example, one among several dozen: the nameless man played by Cage, a former bank robber with past traumas on his back, is forced by The Governor – town boss, jury, judge and executioner – to recover one of his favorite prostitutes , Bernice (the Algerian Sofia Boutella), kidnapped on the outskirts of the town. His body is covered with various explosives that will detonate in the event of any disobedience, including two charges conveniently placed on the testicles. Of course, and as appropriate, the protagonist has the balls well set, but one of them explodes during the first minutes of adventure, playing the character of Cage the only semi-eunuch western hero in movie history.

Shot in Japan, the film is the filmmaker’s first foray into the English language (although Japanese and some Mandarin are also heard), but it is far from offering a domesticated Sono Sion. Conversely, chaos and eccentricity –The story includes a group of outcasts obsessed with stopping the hands of a huge clock and creatures transformed into living mannequins– and the self-awareness of the ridiculousness inherent in most situations are the raw material with which the entire building is constructed narrative and formal.

For Nicolas Cage fans, moreover, Ghostland it’s a real histrionics feastFrom the very beginning of the odyssey, when the hero abandons a late-model Corolla and opts for a tiny children’s bike as a means of transportation. Each knight chooses his battles and the steed on which to ride.