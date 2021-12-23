Genshin Impact announces a new event for these dates, but not for Christmas – Kudasai

On the official site for the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, the event was announced “Power Amplifier Results“, Which will take place from December 24, 2021 to January 3, 2022 within the server for players with”Adventure Rank 20” or higher. It should be noted that Genshin Impact He did not then hold any Christmas-themed events, and this event is described with the following summary:

Complete the corresponding missions and you can get the power amplifier in Hosseini.

Explore all the Research Locations in each phase to obtain Ley Fruit Fragments that you can equip in the Power Amplifier.

During the event complete the challenges of the research locations in each phase to unlock the “Strange Domain”.

Perform the “Strange Domain” to get rewards for completing the first time and rewards for accumulated scores.

Regarding the “Research Sites“, The site explains:«Follow the directions on the map to go to the research sites. There are special Mutation Stones in Research Locations where Leyfruit Fragments were previously hidden. Mutation Stones grant huge bonuses to enemies and increase their ATK, RES, and RES to interrupt. During the challenge, you can first destroy all Mutation Stones in Research Locations, thus reversing the amplification effect of enemies. After defeating all the enemies of the research place, you will be able to open the chest and get rewards».

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

