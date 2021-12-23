from Prince William to Jeff Bezos, the world wants to learn from Costa Rica, which has nature at the heart of politics

The following text is excerpted from a UK Guardian article on December 22nd.

Had there been a popularity contest at the Cop26 global environmental conference in Glasgow, Escosia, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada would have been a clear winner.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Prince William wanted to speak to the President of Costa Rica, eager to enjoy his green glow.

The climate summit was, in effect, Costa Rica’s Super Bowl, another opportunity to showcase its impressive environmental credentials.

It is the only tropical country that has managed to halt and reverse deforestation, a commitment that dozens of others made at COP26 but are far from being achieved.

Costa Rica is targeting full decarbonization by 2050 and is helping to lead the world’s efforts to protect 30% of the Earth by the end of this decade.

From Christiana Figueres, who was the director of the UN climate convention that achieved the Paris agreement in 2015, to Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, executive director of the Global Environment Facility, Costa Ricans routinely find themselves in positions of international leadership amid environment,

But in his last interview in Cop26, Carlos Alvarado warned that the example of his country should not be taken as a model to be followed by others.

“The example of Costa Rica should not be taken literally. Take whatever good we have, but also adapt it locally. What happens with our example is the possibility of change and not the particular change itself, ”he said.

In October, Costa Rica was among the five winners of the inaugural Earthshot award for its policy of paying citizens to protect standing forests and restore ecosystems.

The plan is credited with helping to reverse one of the worst deforestation rates in the world at the time by altering the cost of cutting down trees for coffee, banana and pineapple plantations, recognizing that forests are worth more alive than dead.

Alvarado acknowledges that Costa Rica is “green, but not blue,” prompting the announcement at Cop26 of his country’s participation in a vast new marine protected area.

“The more we set an example, the more moral and political influence there will be for others to follow. That is our focus, ”he said.