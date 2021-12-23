Free Fire: weekly schedule from December 22 to 28 with December tower and surprises

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a handful of new additions to Garena’s popular battle royale Between the days 22 Y two8 December 2021. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday December 22, 2021 | Magic roulette: hang gliding sled

Thursday, December 23, 2021 | Masters and bosses return with special bonuses

Friday, December 24, 2021 | Backpack refill

Saturday December 25, 2021 | Holiday tower, nairi recharge and surprises

Monday, December 26, 2021 | Wheel of Fortune

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | Sickle reload

Among the contents, December 25 stands out with the December tower and the nairi recharge. After Christmas Eve, Free Fire users can wait “Surprises” that will appear on the same day.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source | Free Fire on Twitter