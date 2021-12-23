Forget the chimney sweep, by Care Santos

Apparently humanity is divided between himThose who hate musicals and who love them. When a detractor appears, it is difficult for the seconds to defend our taste. We understand that it is unnatural for the characters to suddenly start singing and dancing, but we forgive it. in favor of excitement and euphoria that always provokes music, so unique. So if you hate musicals, read no more.

Years ago I discovered Lin-Manuel Miranda. Today the whole world knows him, especially since he signed the unprecedented smash hit on Broadway ‘Hamilton’, He was signed by the Disney company and co-starred in the modern version of ‘Mary Poppins’, alongside Emily Blunt. See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the skin of the London chimney sweep from ‘Mary Poppins’, by the way, I really disliked it. I say it in case they have also seen the movie and they have found it a birria. But let me tell you.

I discovered Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Arts Theater in New York, in 2007. Until the pandemic made us sedentary, I went to New York once a year, mainly to see the theater. And as I hope to do it again, I will speak in the present tense: on Broadway I go to the claim of several well-known shows but I leave a certain space for improvisation, whatever arises. So I came to ‘In The Heights’, a play that was billed as “Broadway’s first musical in Spanish” and “the ‘Rent’ of the Dominican community.” I read something about Miranda just before. He was a young kid, who had come to Off Broadway from college. They considered him lThe latest revelation on the American scene. I was interested that he was a descendant of Puerto Ricans, that he had written a play about his neighborhood, and also that of the first musical in Spanish, although it was a lie.

I was also interested in the reference to ‘Rent’. ‘Rent’ fIt was the first musical I saw on Broadway in my whole life. When I did, I knew all the songs by heart — a friend had brought me the album from New York — and I admired Jonathan Larson, its composer, an amazing talent who died at the age of 36, without knowing the overwhelming success of his work. Larson resembled, except — fortunately — in tragic fate, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Both emerged in humble environments, both dreamed of succeeding on Broadway, both demonstrated unquestionable talent. In some interviews, Miranda has said that Larson was the guy who made him want to write musicals. Everything fits.

There is poetic justice in the fact that the film adaptation of ‘In The Heights’ – only for fans of the genre, I warn – and the first film directed by Miranda, precisely about Jonathan Larson,’ tick tick … Boom ‘, a real declaration of love to musicals and Broadway, as well as an interesting reflection on what talent is and what can be done with it. Nobody better than Miranda to direct this story. Forget the chimney sweep. If you are part of the same half of humanity as me, treat yourself to this movie that you can see from the sofa at home. Worth.