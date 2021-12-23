For sale this BMW 3 Series Compact with V12 engine!

It is said that the Audi A3 was the first premium compact on the market, a truth like a temple if we strictly follow the compact concept. But if we open the fan a little, we will see that Bmw I already had a compact on the market when the A3 appeared, a car that although it was not a compact to use as we understand it today, it did cover that gap with ample solvency.

Indeed, we are talking about e36 Compact, a version of the 3 Series that cut its rear and eliminated two side doors, to offer a look so successful, that even today it is still attractive. In fact, it is a highly sought after model in the second-hand market with relatively high prices for its age and mileage, although its handling and characteristics can compensate for the outlay, especially if we find a unit in good condition.

Sport Auto

However, we are sure that, no matter how much you search, you will not find anything similar to what we are teaching you here, since BMW did not do anything similar and the one you see in the photographs is in Norway and has been the creation of a private individual. Someone wanting to have a really special car and something beast, according to the work done.

About 400 hp and manual gearbox for this e36 Compact

The life of this Compact began as a simple 316i with 101 hp back in 1994, that is, it was a unit of the access version of the model that did not stand out precisely for its features or its equipment. Perhaps that is why the owner embarked on a rather ambitious project: to put a V12 block from BMW 8 Series, specifically the BMW 850 CSi.

This means that a huge 5.6-liter 12-cylinder engine had to be inserted into the hole occupied by a small 1.6-liter four-cylinder. In those years, the largest engine that this model had was a 3.2-liter inline six, the one that gave life to the BMW M3 first yielded 286 hp and after restyling, it went on to announce 321 hp. It is logical to imagine that the gap for the V12 was not loose, far from it, but it still ended up entering the available space. In addition, according to the announcement published in Sport Auto, where the car is for sale, it is said that the engine, which originally promised 380 hp, has been modified to around 400 hp.

Sport Auto

But if the fact of mounting a huge atmospheric V12 in such a small body is not enough, you should know that said block is coupled to a manual change of five relations. Nowadays it is highly difficult to find a V12 engine with manual transmission, so its combination is a strong argument for many fans and users. What’s more, we wouldn’t mind trying it …

New suspensions and an interior borrowed from the M3

Obviously, several things had to be adapted to be able to withstand the challenge of such a propellant, such as the suspensions and the brakes. Let’s not forget that it is a BMW 316i Compact, a car with 101 hp that now, after the transformation, has at least 380 hp. It is logical that neither the suspensions nor the brakes are prepared to withstand the new demands.

The ad says that the suspensions are new, coming from the BMW M3 and the M Roadster (the BMW Z3 M), however, nothing is said about the brakes, although it is to be expected that they will also be borrowed from the mentioned cars. They should be sufficient for the engine power and for the weight, which does not exceed 1,200 kilos. The wheels are a replica Harge, which according to the owner, is the closest thing to AC Schnitzer wheels.

Sport Auto

For the passenger compartment, the BMW M3, who donates everything or almost everything. The dashboard and seats come from an M3 e36, since they offer a better appearance than the original 316i (being an access version, the quality of the materials and therefore, its appearance, is inferior to that offered in the M3 ).

The announcement is still published on the Sport Auto portal, where a price of 299,000 Swedish crowns is indicated, about 29,000 euros at the current exchange rate. And also, you get it with a five-year warranty.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io