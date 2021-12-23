Five roles that could be played by different actors

Ian McKellen is the perfect Gandalf. And without a doubt, Keanu Reeves is part of the myth of The Matrix. But before any of these actors accepted the role of his life, a chance twist may have occurred. One that would give a different meaning to the stories they starred in. Sometimes, the selection of the cast is the essential point to understand the elements that sustain a film and make it succeed. And in some cases, it is even the highest point in the way of understanding the success or failure of some films.

In fact, the selection of the faces of some films is already part of the Hollywood mythology. There are a lot of coveted roles that came very close to being played by actors other than those who ultimately did. And that includes, some of the most iconic of the contemporary cinematographic world.

We leave you a short list of the ten great roles that were very close to go to different hands. Of famous regrets and above all, twists and turns that give the cinema that radiant illusion of vitality. What would have happened if these actors had accepted the characters that we mention below? Perhaps the history of the seventh art would be very different.

Gandalf may have been licensed to kill

Scottish actor and eternal James bond Sean Connery was the first choice to play Gandalf the Gray. But for some reason the role was incomprehensible to the actor. According to Peter Jackson in the additions of the Blu Ray version of the trilogy The Lord of the ringsConnery didn’t understand Gandalf.

He failed to understand it even when he read the books and a reputable Oxford professor sent him a summary on the symbolism of the magician. In the end, the role ended up in McKellen’s hands after an extraordinary audition that surpassed Christopher Lee’s.

