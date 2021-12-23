Five roles that could be played by different actors

Ian McKellen is the perfect Gandalf. And without a doubt, Keanu Reeves is part of the myth of The Matrix. But before any of these actors accepted the role of his life, a chance twist may have occurred. One that would give a different meaning to the stories they starred in. Sometimes, the selection of the cast is the essential point to understand the elements that sustain a film and make it succeed. And in some cases, it is even the highest point in the way of understanding the success or failure of some films.

In fact, the selection of the faces of some films is already part of the Hollywood mythology. There are a lot of coveted roles that came very close to being played by actors other than those who ultimately did. And that includes, some of the most iconic of the contemporary cinematographic world.

We leave you a short list of the ten great roles that were very close to go to different hands. Of famous regrets and above all, twists and turns that give the cinema that radiant illusion of vitality. What would have happened if these actors had accepted the characters that we mention below? Perhaps the history of the seventh art would be very different.

Gandalf may have been licensed to kill

Scottish actor and eternal James bond Sean Connery was the first choice to play Gandalf the Gray. But for some reason the role was incomprehensible to the actor. According to Peter Jackson in the additions of the Blu Ray version of the trilogy The Lord of the ringsConnery didn’t understand Gandalf.

He failed to understand it even when he read the books and a reputable Oxford professor sent him a summary on the symbolism of the magician. In the end, the role ended up in McKellen’s hands after an extraordinary audition that surpassed Christopher Lee’s.

A curious data? The latter almost secured the role after submitting a video reading the books dressed as a magician.

Indiana Jones may have had an aggressive mustache

Before Harrison Ford accepted the role of the skilled archaeologist with the whip, the role was offered to him by Tom Selleck. The actor was interested in the role and even donned the character’s iconic hat. But in the end he declined in favor of the series Magnum PI with which he would become world famous.

Of course it was not a disinterested or casual decision. The CBS channel sent one of his lawyers to remind the actor of his contract, which It did not allow him to act in other productions.

Eduardo Scissorhands could have had a bright smile

Fox

Tim Burton had very specific ideas about what he wanted for his painful gothic love story. But the executives pressured him to “at least consider” an actor of Greater renown than Johnny Depp was then. So despite his reluctance, he ended up interviewing Tom Cruise, the great movie star of the eighties.

According to Burton, everything was very uncomfortable. Especially when Cruise started asking some weird questions. “How is Edward going to the bathroom?”, He insisted on knowing without the director knowing what to answer. He also insisted that he wanted “a happier ending.” Of course, the negotiations came to a standstill and Burton was able to hire Depp.

And Jack Sparrow could be entirely different

Apparently, Johnny Depp is never the first choice in the roles that made him famous. In fact, when Disney decided to adapt The pirates of the caribbean, the actor was not nearly the first on the list.

Before coming to him, Jim Carrey, Michael Keaton and Hugh Jackman were considered. Stranger still? It was also offered to Christopher Walken!

Han Solo was able to make you an offer that would be hard to refuse

Before playing Michael Corleone and going down in history, Al Pacino had a curious job offer. George Lucas thought of the actor to play Han Solo in A new hope. But Pacino, not only did not understand the role, but also the story. As he recounted, he sent the script back with a note: “What the hell is this?”

