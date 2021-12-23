Five Christmas movies with cool representations of women and morras

You are wrong if you think that Christmas movies with good representations of women and girls do not exist. Just check this list!

These movies remind us that there are many ways to make family and celebrate the holidays, in addition, they are Christmas movies that have very good representations of women and girls.

Now the chaos that was 2021 is over and we are fastening our belts for what next year brings us. However, we cannot say goodbye to the year without having our warm dinner and our good Christmas movie marathon first. Stay to see all the movies that we recommend on this list so that you can put together your marathon in your pajamas.

Every December the television programming and the recommendations of the platforms ofstreamingThey remind us of how sweet the holiday season can be. With classics like My poor angel, Santa ClausulaAnd till A Christmas with the Muppets being broadcast on multiple channels and platforms.

Despite how fun these movies are, sometimes we can get to the questions: Where are the women in the Christmas season? And it is that outside of existing as caregivers or love interests, female characters do not usually have large narrative arcs of their own in films. That is why now we recommend some ribbons that turn this pattern around.

Noelle (2019)

Who Said Santa Claus Has To Be A Man? In this film starring the hilarious Anna Kendrick, Noelle, the youngest daughter of Santa Claus must take responsibility for the organization for Christmas. At the same time that this occurs, Noelle’s brother, Nick, must face the reality that perhaps the position he was inherited as the male of the family, perhaps is not for him.

Where to see it?You can find this beautiful story on Disney +.

Happiest Season (2020)

Another of the Christmas movies with representations ad hoc of cool women is Happiest Season. Stories of love and families can be seen in many ways. This film focuses on the relationship between two women who will spend their first Christmas as a couple, played by Kristen Stewart (Queen of Twilight) and Mackenzie Davies (who you will surely locate by the chapter of Black mirror, “San Junipero”). The problem arises when on the way to the meeting with Harper’s (Davis) family, she admits that she has not come out of the closet with her family and asks her girlfriend to pretend to be his roomie heterosexual during the trip. This movie reminds us how important it is to live our sexuality freely and happily.

Where to see it?This movieYou find it beautiful on HBOmax.

Let it snow (2019)

This adaptation of the book by Maureen Johnson, John Green and Lauren Myracle, tells the story of a group of teenagers who are about to enter adulthood. Some are faced with having to become primary caregivers, others with accepting their sexual orientation or fear of growing up. The female characters in the movie have deep motivations and complex stories that will make your heart warm.

Where to see it?Find it on Netflix.

Black christmas (2019)

Christmas movies with cool women don’t necessarily have to be cozy or rosy. The latter remake of slasher Christmas of the 70s follows a group of college women who are chased by a stranger. The four protagonists must work as a team in hopes of surviving the night. If cheesy isn’t your thing, we recommend this Christmas horror movie.

Where to see it? You can buy it on YouTube.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton is a queen, everyone knows it, and in this movie she reminds us of it. This musical with more than a dozen original songs reinterprets the famous story of A Christmas Carolby Charles Dickens, where Scrooge is shown as an uncharitable character towards the rest of the world. In this adaptation, Scrooge is a millionaire woman who is about to take away their residences from all the townspeople in order to sell the land to mall developers. Her angel, Dolly Parton herself, takes her on a journey to reassess what is important in life.

Where to see it? You can find it on Netflix.

As you can see, not all Christmas movies with women have to focus on the search for love. Wow, there are so many more things that move and motivate us as individuals. So, can you think of any other titles you would add to the list? Anyway, don’t miss out on these Mexican Christmas toys.