First Xiaomi, Remi and POCO smartphones to receive MIUI 13 Global

Although Xiaomi has not yet officially ruled on the presentation of MIUI 13, its arrival is expected together with the Xiaomi 12 at the end of the month in China.

Thanks to the Xiaomiui team, which has had access to the MIUI source code, we know which will be the first smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will be updated globally to this version. MIUI 13 will arrive in a first phase for 15 models of the global catalog.

According to the information provided by this means, the following list shows the models that will be the first to update along with the MIUI ROM version:

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5.SKAMIXM

Xiaomi 11: V13.0.0.7.SKBMIXM

Xiaomi 11i: V13.0.0.5.SKKMIXM

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKIMIXM

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9.SKQMIXM

Xiaomi 10: V13.0.0.1.SJBMIXM

Xiaomi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJDMIXM

Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1.SKWMIXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKDMIXM

LITTLE BIT POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJKMIXM

LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1.SKHMIXM

POCO X3 GT: V13.0.0.1.SKPMIXM

POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3.SJUMIXM

Redmi Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6.SKFMIXM

Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2.SKGMIXM

In this way, the Asian company will fully update its high and medium range under the brand of the parent company in full. As well as the most popular POCO models and the Redmi mid-range.

It is still too early to know dates, but it is most likely that it will not be until the end of the first quarter of 2021 when these models have begun to receive the first OTAs with the latest MIUI news in its stable version.

