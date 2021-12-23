First Xiaomi, Remi and POCO smartphones to receive MIUI 13 Global
Although Xiaomi has not yet officially ruled on the presentation of MIUI 13, its arrival is expected together with the Xiaomi 12 at the end of the month in China.
Thanks to the Xiaomiui team, which has had access to the MIUI source code, we know which will be the first smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will be updated globally to this version. MIUI 13 will arrive in a first phase for 15 models of the global catalog.
According to the information provided by this means, the following list shows the models that will be the first to update along with the MIUI ROM version:
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5.SKAMIXM
- Xiaomi 11: V13.0.0.7.SKBMIXM
- Xiaomi 11i: V13.0.0.5.SKKMIXM
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKIMIXM
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9.SKQMIXM
- Xiaomi 10: V13.0.0.1.SJBMIXM
- Xiaomi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJDMIXM
- Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1.SKWMIXM
- Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKDMIXM
- POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJKMIXM
- LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1.SKHMIXM
- POCO X3 GT: V13.0.0.1.SKPMIXM
- POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3.SJUMIXM
- Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6.SKFMIXM
- Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2.SKGMIXM
In this way, the Asian company will fully update its high and medium range under the brand of the parent company in full. As well as the most popular POCO models and the Redmi mid-range.
It is still too early to know dates, but it is most likely that it will not be until the end of the first quarter of 2021 when these models have begun to receive the first OTAs with the latest MIUI news in its stable version.
