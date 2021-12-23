Filtered new images of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Matt Damon as Loki

Rumors that claimed the presence of Matt Damon in Sydney, the city where the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, they finally came true.

And it is that, this Tuesday, new images of the set of the fourth installment of the God of Thunder were released where we can see the famous actor playing Loki with Melissa mccarthy Y Luke hemsworth taking the role of Hela and Thor, respectively, in the Asgardian play.

Photo: Twitter @CreamOrScream



This would not be the first time that Damon made a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), just as it is not the first time that he is going to take the role of Loki in an internal work of a Thor movie.

This gag was already performed in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and, evidently, Taika waititi, the director of both tapes, I want to make it a recurrent thing in the films of the only remaining Avenger of the Trinity.

However, this is not something unique to Taika Waititi: in several productions of the MCU they are in charge of leaving certain modes, funny or not, for posterity. The most obvious and recent example is that of the Spider-Man movies, which all have “home” in their title (Homecoming, Far from home Y No way home).

Photo: Twitter @CreamOrScream



In turn, this film will mean the reunion of Matt Damon with Christian bale, actor with whom he starred Ford vs. Ferrari and who will play the villain of the film Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.