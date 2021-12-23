Fans put up a spectacular announcement calling for the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

One of the most tragic moments in Avengers: Endgame – 95% is the death of Tony Stark. In that sense it was a worthy ending to the Tony Stark story that began in the first movie. We saw him go from being a selfish millionaire to someone capable of sacrificing himself for the Earth and for his family. Of course, it was also a dignified way for Robert Downey Jr. to withdraw from the MCU. The actor does not have any plans in the near future to return. In general, it does not seem that this is going to happen in any way. Maybe in a small cameo, but it is unlikely to go beyond that.

There are fans who want him back and are not going to let a triviality like death, in superhero comics it usually is, prevent them from seeing the actor back in Marvel. In light of the success of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and #RestoreTheSnyderverse, it’s no wonder Marvel fans have come up with a similar campaign. What is strange is that instead of staying on social networks, they decided to put a spectacular ad in Los Angeles, California accompanied by the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife (Revive Tony Stark):

A spectacular new ad was put up by fans in Los Angeles asking the studio to revive Iron Man / Tony Stark.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL – Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

I reiterate, this is one of those situations where the fans’ good intentions are highly unlikely to have any results. More than anything because the actor does not have much intention of returning and it is likely that the character is part of the future plans of the MCU. The only series I could return to in any way is in lade Ironheart which will premiere on Disney Plus. In the comic Riri Williams is assisted by an Artificial Intelligence that has the appearance and personality of Tony Stark, although there is not much chance that that will happen.

Not too long ago, the interpreter reiterated that he has no intention of reappearing in a Marvel film:

Play Tony [Stark] / Iron Man was tough and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10 years in the role that were creatively satisfying. I did everything I could with that character and now I can do different things. When you reach middle age, you start to remember the last nine [años] and you realize that everything is part of the journey and everything comes to an end. I am lucky and I am eternally grateful to have gotten here.

Before his role in the MCU, the actor’s career was stagnant and much of it was due to his addiction problems. Marvel movies have breathed new life into your career and, therefore, you will most likely want to take advantage of it by exploring the roles and productions that interest you. Everything seems to indicate that he no longer wants to be chained to a single franchise for so long. It is natural.

It only remains to see how he will react to this new fan campaign. It is likely that I reiterated his intention to remain removed from the role, but thank you for wanting to see him back and, in itself, all your appreciation.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that, in recent times, Chris Evans said that no one should try to replace the actor in the role of Iron Man because he does not think that it should be something of the Batman or James Bond type:

[Intentar interpretar ese papel] it would be doomed to failure. I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that will improve what Downey has already done. Do you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a role that can become like James Bond, Superman or Batman. It is not a role that other people should attempt. He is Iron Man and that is the end of that matter

