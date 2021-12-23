Famous people who “broke the rules” and fell in love on the set – Publimetro Colombia

What for these celebrities began as a job, ended up being the place where they found love. And it seems that they could not resist the charms of their co-stars. Although the romance did not last for all, others have already been married for years and even children. Others are just blooming but what is a fact is that we love when love crosses the screen.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Curiosity about the romances that emerged on set returned after it was revealed that Tom and Zendaya they were forbidden from dating, or so executive producer Amy Pascal revealed. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and lectured them,” Pascal revealed to The New York Times.

Of course, nothing could prevent the chemistry that they both had from the first moment from exploding into a charming romance. The rumors They have been involved since 2016, when they co-starred in the first installment of the saga, Spider-Man: Homecoming. And although for a long time they denied that they were anything “more than friends,” the complicity they showed on and off the set screamed that there was great love between them.

This year the actors finally confirmed their relationship but they made it clear that they would keep their affairs private so that no one interferes in what they have built together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have given a lot to talk about this year, putting on the table the debate about how much it works to get back with an ex. They met while filming Gigli, in 2002, consolidating one of the most famous and beloved romances of the 2000. Although they canceled their engagement in 2004 and each made a separate life, fate had other plans for them, causing them to meet again and return to their love stronger than never.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Benjamin Millepied is not an actor but he worked as a choreographer in Black swan, a tape in which Natalie played a dancer on the verge of a nervous breakdown. She won an Oscar for her performance and also fell in love with Millepied with whom she had a son in 2011. They married in 2012 and although they maintain their relationship privately, they are one of the most stable couples.

Freddie Prinze jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Both are undisputed teenage icons of the nineties and they are not only handsome and charismatic but also have one of the most stable relationships in the show. Freddie and Sarah met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and then married in 2002. That same year they worked together on the live action Scooby Doo film and reprized their roles in 2004 for the sequel. Today they have two children together.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan and Eva are one of the most hermetic couples in Hollywood, however, that may be one of the keys to their solid love. They met on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and since then they were inseparable. Today they have two daughters, Esmeralda and Amanda.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

Although Javier and Penelope co-starred Ham Ham of 1992, they did not fall in love until 2007, on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Both films were directed by Woody Allen and both actors are Oscar winners which makes them have a lot in common regarding their careers and ambitions. They were married in 2010 and have two children.

“For my friend, my partner, my love. Penelope: I owe you many things and I love you very much ”, were the words that Bardem dedicated to Cruz when he won the prize for best actor for“ Biutiful ”.