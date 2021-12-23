Exotic fighter Pasión Kristal dies drowned in Acapulco

Acapulco.- This Wednesday, June 2, the death of Kristal passion, independent fighter that disappeared during the early morning after being swallowed by the waters of Acapulco, Warrior.

The 44-year-old fighter popularized for participating as a member of the exotic category was in the city to face the Son of the Octagón in the ring, in an event that would be held at the Copa Cabana bar.

But nevertheless, Kristal passion, by name Jose Gabriel ZenterraHe took advantage of his free time to go to the square without expecting that the strong currents would drag him out to sea until he was completely lost.

Read more: Liga MX: Miguel Layún returns to Club América after 7 years since his departure to Europe

The news about his death was confirmed by the wrestling promoter IWRG, it was particularly Marco Moreno, director of the company, who said he had received the news of the death.

He explained that the fighter drowned in the waters of the Pacific Ocean of the state of Warrior. On the other hand, it is known that so far the body has not been found, so a team is investigating the situation.

The information released by various media says that Pasión Kristal was walking along the shore of the beach with Esse Ventura and Diva Salvaje when a strong wave attacked them and ended up dragging the fighter.

Read more: Club América begins management to hire Cristo González, former Real Madrid player