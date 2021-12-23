Endgame starring Chris Evans

If there is anyone who knows well what being part of a successful franchise is all about, it is Chris Evans. It is that the actor was in charge of giving life, for years, to the Captain America at Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this way, he became one of the most popular actors of the last decade. And apparently the directors who helped him achieve that position already have in mind another franchise in which he will be the protagonist.

His name is The gray man, the film by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who served as the filmmakers in charge of Captain America: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. In this way, they know very well the potential that Evans has to give beyond his role as Steve Rogers, and they summoned him again to be part of a mega production.

The name of the movie has been around for a long time. The man in gray, as they would translate it for Latin America, is based on the novel of the same name by Mark grearney. And it was none other than Netflix, who decided that the best script would be that of this duo that has been marking the history of cinema with their successful films if you speak at the box office. After the fury of Red alert, this would become the most expensive and ambitious of the streaming giant.

But that is not all! Because, although the film is a fact, the novelty is that the directors plan to turn it into a saga with a few movies. “The idea is to create a franchise and build a complete universe. We’ve all committed to the first movie and it has to be great for it to lead us to the second.“Said Joe, who also recognized that the film combines the best of Bond and Bourne.

During the first half of 2022, reach The gray man, also with collaboration on the script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who were part of the team of Infinity war Y Endgame. It will tell the story of a former CIA agent who becomes a hit man and who seeks to end the life of a former colleague. Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters They will complete the cast with their performances.