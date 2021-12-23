Emilia Landaluce and Rosa Belmonte: “The good thing about being left is that you lose weight to put yourself on the market. Then you find a partner and get fat again”

In the customs paintings that the Empordà writer Josep Pla painted in Bitter life, there is a dialogue with which Rosa Belmonte heads her Twitter account:

“-Are you serious or joking?

-Is there a difference? ”

This could be the tone of this conversation, and in general of the way of seeing things of Emilia Landaluce and Rosa Belmonte, friends, journalists (the first writes in The world and directs LOC. The second writes in ABC and collaborates in radio) and residents in Madrid. That is to say: life alone.

“You are not going to ask us if we are involved? It is the question that we wait all the time and they do not ask us,” says Landaluce. “Yesterday they told us: We are going to ask them some difficult questions. We thought they would go there, but then they wanted to know things about literature,” says Belmonte. “We better leave it for the end, so we keep the emotion,” says the one who wrote the chronicle of the meeting. We are in a karaoke, the BAM Karaoke Box Recoletos, where it would not be strange to find them one night giving everything. Maybe Emilia. Rosa is more than pear.

What do you know each other?

Emilia: When I was even younger, I was a good reader of a television blog that Rosa had on ABC. There is still no Netflix and stuff. He left comments. Then I published an absurd book and asked Rosa to introduce it to me. He said no.

Rosa: Not for nothing, but because I had never presented a book in my life and I am also very shy.

E .: I wanted to work in the international section and report on genocides in the Hague court, but life led me to work at LOC, the supplement to the heart of El Mundo. In an interview with Jimnez Losantos, I asked him about collaborators and he gave me Rosa’s number.

A .: And I said: But does Federico know who I am? I am surprised that they know me. I’m not usually disappointed because I don’t have high expectations either …

E .: We became friends and that was a year that we lived dangerously.

E .: Then it turns out that we live on the same street. One day he came to eat at my house and introduced himself to my family. She is already like one more sister. He even has a room in my parents’ house. We call it the pink room.

A .: The point is that we had the idea of ​​writing something together. As we are very lazy, so we would write less. At first the book was going to be called “Don’t have cros”, which were the last words my mother said to me before she died. We talk about mothers, education, food, love, friendship, dogs … Anyway, the cardinal points, the things that matter.

E .: But without more encouragement than to have fun, that we do not write to transcend.

What do you think?

E .: We laugh at everything. For example, I had a mammogram yesterday. Women tend to put our worst when we do one of these things to ourselves. And I was thinking: Will we be able to laugh if they give me bad news? I was thinking about the article that Rosa would write the next day … In the end, if you don’t laugh at what happens to you, what is left for you?

A .: It also unites us a lot that we hate the same people. Well, we don’t hate, but we do have certain people, expressions, fashions …

No limit?

E .: Whoever marks the penal code. It’s not okay to wish death on anyone, but you can’t have bad taste either. What we do not forgive is rudeness.

A .: You cannot prevent someone from being offended, but offending is not bad. What happens is that today anyone is offended by anything. You cannot be aware of all minorities. The normal thing will be that when I say one thing, one person thinks it’s good and another doesn’t. It is a game, it is not intended to hurt anyone.

E .: Most of the times I have been bothered on social networks has been due to lies or misinterpretations.

A .: Once in the Olympics I wrote about a volleyball match where those of one team were half naked and those of the other, who were from an Arab country, were completely covered. I said that if I dedicate myself to that sport, I would rather go like the Arabs than go out almost naked. They called me everything.

E .: Those who write those tweets Nasty offended are the same ones who write the letters to the editor, I’m sure. Ninety percent of the letters that reach the newspapers are from disturbed people.

What bar do you meet?

E .: We have returned to our favorite, which is Taberna Verdejo. We also go to the Richelieu, of course. De la Riva … The usual places.

A .: Once we went to a very good restaurant to eat one of those long menus, and we left so hungry that we ended up at the Richelieu ordering some mixed sandwiches.

E .: We like those places where people of all kinds mix. Places of convergence.

A .: I remember that that day you gave me a Franco pin, I put it in my backpack and later my sister told me “but what are you wearing there?”

E .: Do not tell that, that later they tell me that I whitewash the Franco regime. Well, put it if you want, but make it clear that I am not a Francoist.

I tell you phrases that I have underlined from the book: “It’s easy to quit smoking. Stop eating, no.”

A .: You can eat less, but stop eating on purpose, I can’t.

E .: I just I managed to lose weight last year when I was in a coma in the ICU, which for me was the Ucinger. (In February 2020, Emilia Landaluce suffered a severe trauma with a broken skull after falling down some stairs).

A .: The only way is to go to SurvivorsBut of course, you have to wear a bikini.

E .: Sometimes I do intermittent fasting. As you can only make one meal a day, I went with a fan -he invited him- to a casquera and I made myself fine with a suckling pig’s tail and Vega Sicilia. That is not how fasting works. I almost threw the Vega Sicilia through my head. I said: Oops, this expensive wine I have to throw it somewhere.

A .: Look if we like to eat that the other day we went with some friends to try a restaurant where there was a long menu and a less long one. We chose the shorter one, but we added things to it and in the end it came out longer than the other. With great embarrassment, instead of coffee I asked for a chamomile.

“In life, the happy person, the really educated person, is the one who knows how to have a good time anywhere”

E .: I quote one of the few things that I remember about the school, from the language book by Don Fernando Lzaro Carreter, who is also the author of the play The city is not for me, in which Paco Martnez Soria starred in the cinema. Lzaro Carreter defines cultured person as “someone who knows how to change the idiomatic register”. That is, the one who knows how to address a gentleman in the field, a professor, the king or whoever. Me I enjoy the same in the Richelieu bar as in that private club in Vallecas or in the salt water pool of Parla.

A .: It is rude not to know how to have fun.

“Since you don’t like Venice, I’ll throw you into the canal.”

E .: Another phrase mine! Good, I feel very flattered because they usually ask Rosa more. Then my mother says: They have talked more about Rosa than about you …

A .: That is not true.

E .: The thing in Venice is very much my mother’s. It’s just rude that you don’t like Venice. The same thing happens to me if I like spicy cheese, or white wine more than red … My mother says that red is sexier. Is that to her He would like me to be like Sofa Vergara in Modern family, but I have come out more ragged.

“A mother is always a mystery.”

E .: Mine is not my best friend, because then I will kill her, but she is my great reference, of course.

A .: For me it is too. I have a driving license but I don’t drive, and Emilia’s mother wants to give me some classes. It scares me, because they have told me that it hits you if you make a mistake at the wheel.

E .: Actually, our book is about friendship. Having someone to talk to constantly is more important to me than love.

A .: According to your birthday, you imagine or remember your mother with the same age. You realize what old age is.

E: Your age frame of reference is Grace Kelly.

A .: It seems incredible to me that he died when he was 53 years old. That’s when you realize how old you are. But when I was little Grace Kelly seemed like a very old lady! What a bad age to die. I suppose my mother looks older at my age, not as an old woman but as a well-judged lady, and not like me, who is living in a permanent adolescence.

E .: I look a lot like my mother. She has a very optimistic attitude. It has always been very liberated. He loves me as I am and has never given me a list of married men, rich and from good family.

“To speak of love is to gloss over a succession of failures, allied by the inevitable boredom. Or more or less sad breakups. Or disasters that, there is no harm that does not come, have made me lose weight”.

E .: The only good thing about being left is that you lose weight to put yourself on the market. Then you find a partner, you go out to dinner again and you get fat again.

R .: It is to me that love does not seem important to me. It is not that it is present in my life. If you have it, fine, and if not, then too. When it came to me, it was without looking for it.

E .: I do believe in love. I aspire for the nuns to embroider some sheets for my wedding night, with a marquise crown if possible.

A .: There is nothing better than being alone. I sometimes fell for not saying no, for insistence. Somebody told you that he just wanted to invite you to dinner but then, having a drink, he took you by the neck to kiss you.

AND.: With what I am going to say, I will not flirt again in life, but I say it. What I like about love are the first two months, when everything is new. From then on, they start giving me pjaras. I’m a bit addicted to what bullfighters say they feel when they fight. The unexpected, the uncertainty. As soon as they talk to you about opening a common account, I start to get bored.

“You learn more from interviewing Tita Cervera than from any minister.”

A .: Who speaks better, Yolanda Daz or Bibiana Fernndez? Obviously, Bibiana says more interesting things. The people, in general, are above the politicians. There is no disraelis neither adenauers.

AND.: Politicians are very tough. Almost all the characters of the heart have a richer life than any politician, except Cayetana lvarez de Toledo and Jos Manuel Albares, the foreign minister. Once in an interview I asked a politician what book he planned to read in the summer. He said, “Wait a minute …” I consulted with his assistant and he told me Metamorphosis by Kafka. We overvalue political journalism and undervalue others.

“I’m not good at sport even though I would like it to.”

A .: Emilia and I have had gym attacks. I keep paying it without going, of course. One season we would go spinning every day at 7:15 a.m. Afterwards we had two muffins each with extra ham for breakfast. While pedaling, I only thought about the ham.

E .: I have given up a lot of sports, but I am quite competitive. I spike with everything. I also like that my section is the one with the most traffic. The only thing I can beat everyone at is shooting. Could you say that I am the best shotgun in Spain, after Francis Franco.

“There are people who don’t know who Gary Cooper is. Or that Maureen O’Hara was a redhead and the most beautiful woman in the world. I mean young journalists …”.

A .: It is not that I think that I am better than young people. It’s just that I have had concerns that others have not. On TVE they put classic films that young people today have not seen, although they have them within arm’s reach on the platforms. Not knowing who Gary Cooper was is very serious.

E .: That scene from The springWhen Patricia Neal comes in and hits him in the face, what a wonder …

“Journalism ranges from the fight between drunk friends (the social gatherings) to the ‘they have told me’ about their whole lives”.

A .: We do not feel a great devotion to journalism. Not that it’s worse than law or politics.

E .: I read signatures that give me a different vision than mine. It is important to give another perspective of the information that comes out of the news trough in which the webs have become.

A .: It is not about reaffirming the reader in his convictions, but about shaking him. When I write about someone little known and they throw it in their face, I say: “Well, that’s why I’m telling it, so that you know it.” As Diana Vreeland said, you have to give people what they still don’t know they want.

