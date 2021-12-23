Elsa Pataky breaks her silence on crisis rumors with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky has taken a step forward and has been quick to deny the rumors that have been flying over her marriage for a few days, when the Australian press hinted that Chris Hemsworth had more than just a friendship with Canadian actress and model Pom Klementieff. The protagonists of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ were photographed sharing hugs and an affectionate attitude during a party in Byron Beach, and the images would have greatly annoyed an Elsa who has now spoken.

In statements that the magazine collects Hello!, the Madrid actress has described as “inventions this news“and has ensured that they are both better than ever after having celebrated 10 years of marriage last December. On Pom Klementieff he defends that he maintains “an excellent relationship “with her and that they have met on more than one occasion, both alone and with the rest of the family he has created with Hemsworth.

Pataky assures that the photos are totally decontextualized and that these are moments that they lived during the inauguration of the filming of the aforementioned film, an event in which all the members of the team were present. The moments of greatest complicity that were photographed could then be due to the friendship they have maintained for yearsBoth have played prominent characters from the Marvel saga: Hemsworth to Thor and Klementieff to Mantis in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Just ten days ago, Elsa and Chris dedicated emotional and affectionate love messages on social networks on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and the continuous rumors of the following days have caught them by surprise. “Always and Forever“wrote the Spanish. He, for his part, also hung a funny photograph with his wife and accompanied the image with some love emoticons.