Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: Crisis Bells

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth form one of the most iconic and stable couples in Hollywood. They share three children, India, Sasha and Tristan and they enjoy a truly idyllic life in Australia… but not everything is fabulous. They sound bells of a possible couple crisis.

The actors, depending on the environment close to both, are going through a major crisis, and it is that the magazine specialized in celebrities, ‘Woman’s Day’ has been published on the cover Hemsworth images that Elsa was not amused by.

The Australian actor is filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ where he will play his role with the French Canadian actress Pom Klementieff. In fact, they were both seen during a party that brought together the cast of the feature film where they were seen chatting animatedly.

Elsa Pataky, for its part, is filming ‘Carmen’ Directed by Benjamin Millepied, husband of Natalie Portman. Accustomed to rumors, they have never confirmed or denied any that have to do with their relationship.

A week ago the Spanish woman went to her social networks to show her love for her husband and she did it on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. I shared a nice image and the following message: “Always and forever.”