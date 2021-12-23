Eiza González surprises with PHOTO in a, public bathroom? And impact outfit

It is no secret to anyone that several Mexican actors have had to face a kind of classism in order to be considered by Hollywood and be part of its ranks.

However, stars of the stature of Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Gael García, Diego Luna and even Yalitza Aparicio herself have been able to internationalize their careers and become part of that elite of the cinematographic world.

And one of those stars who has earned a place in the movies and the catwalks is Eiza González, who at 31 years of age, the Mexican is one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry.

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Gucci and more have been some of those that have had the actress as their main image on catwalks or a fragrance collection.

Within the cinema, the star already rubs shoulders with that select group of actors on the big screen, having been able to share credits with celebrities such as: Vin Diesel, Ansel Elgort, Peter Dinklage and more.

It should be noted that her beauty and sensuality have also placed her as the most coveted single of all, since she has been associated with celebrities such as Liam Hemsworth, Timothée Chalamet, and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the young actress has dedicated herself to putting the name of her country very high, and with them, dedicating herself to her work as an actress and model, but an oversight has unleashed criticism on social networks.

Mexican Culture

Despite looking like a true goddess of the catwalks, Eiza shared a series of photographs through her Instagram account, where not only her beautiful and expensive outfit stands out, but also the place where she was.

The Mexican has always been characterized by uploading images of herself in front of a mirror, since she pampers her more than seven million followers with her sensuality and beauty in each photograph.

In her most recent publication, the “Baby Driver” star shared an image of her in front of a mirror in what appears to be a public bathroom, because just behind her you can see some doors and even a person using it.

It should be noted that these images have caused some noise within the cyber community, as some Internet users assure that “you can leave the neighborhood, but the neighborhood does not leave you”, since it is a very popular pose in their country of origin .

And it is that the image has exceeded 300 thousand likes and thousands of comments that applaud its beauty, style and even simplicity, because its fans assure that very few stars would dare to use a public bathroom.

“Federica P. Luche in the bathroom of the shopping center”, “Mexican first of all”, “Wasting glamor in the public bathroom, very good Eiza”, “How beautiful and simple”, “Mexican style in public bathroom”, were some of the comments of the image.

The actress was seen with an impressive pistachio green coat and a glamorous mustard yellow bouna, as well as fine gold jewelry, as it is a true casual and winter look.

