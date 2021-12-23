Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Sends Powerful Fatherhood Message With These Photos

Dwayne johnson, better known as The rock is one of the most famous actors, who has participated in more than 30 movies.

The American started out as professional wrestler for WWE, until he officially retired in 2019.

In the middle of his wrestling career, he tried his hand at acting and was very successful, landing very important roles.

But, he is not only a great actor and fighter, also the best husband and dad, and he has shown it through his social networks.

The celebrity has three daughters, Simone, 20, and two little ones with his current wife, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3.

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” is a great dad and gives lessons

The actor has proven to be the best father and example to his daughters and sends a strong message of fatherhood through the Photos that publishes on their networks with their little ones.

Painting your daughter’s nails doesn’t make you less of a man

Many men consider that “Play” with their daughters and paint or comb their nails It is only a matter of mothers, because it would subtract them manhood.

But, Dwayne has made it clear that he will always be willing to do whatever his daughters want, and has painted his nails, showing that this does not make him less of a man.

You must be by his side in every achievement

A father dYou must be by your daughter or son’s side in every achievement, that makes them feel loved and valued.

And so has the actor, who has celebrated his small for each success at their young age, filling them with security.

Say powerful phrases

It is not only a matter of women or mothers instill self-love and security in children, and that is something that ‘La Roca’ is very clear about.

Therefore, constantly She repeats powerful phrases to her daughters from a young age, to turn them into strong and confident women, that they love and value each other at all times.

Make them feel valuable and important

Nothing better for the development of a son or daughter than to make him feelr valuable and lower yourself down to make it feel important.

Through his networks, the actor shows how She plays with her daughters at their doll tables, and even lets herself be painted by them, making them feel happy and valuable.

Parents have a fundamental role in the lives of their children, and for that, the actor sends a message of a responsible parenthood, to create a special bond forever with them.