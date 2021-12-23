Dwayne Johnson thanks his fans for the success of his film ‘Red Notice’ on Netflix

Dwayne johnson, known as ‘The Rock’ in his days as a professional wrestler, has once again shown that today he stands as the highest and most successful representative of American action cinema.

And it is that his last film, ‘Red Notice’, in which he shares the bill with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has officially become the film most reproduced throughout the history of the streaming giant Netflix. Although we cannot technically speak of a ‘blockbuster’, since the film has not been released in theaters, there is no doubt that everything that the North American artist touches turns into gold and in huge benefits for those who bet on his figure.

“In just two weeks, we have broken all the records, and we have many weeks ahead. Thank you all and enjoy ‘Red Notice’ this week and around the world.“He has written full of pride on his Instagram account, along with an excerpt from the film in which he appears alongside the aforementioned Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood star already made it clear, shortly before the release of the film, that his close professional relationship with Netflix had worked perfectly in preparation for and filming his latest film adventure. It should be remembered that this collaboration is also part of his work as a producer and co-founder of the Seven Bucks company, which he directs with his former wife Dany García, whom he divorced in 2008.

