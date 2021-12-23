Dwayne Johnson says goodbye to “Fast and Furious” saga

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the highest paid actor in Hollywood, has renounced his Hobbs character for the last two installments of the hit franchise of “Fast and Furious”, reported the production.

During the interview with the American outlet Collider, producer Hiram Garcia said that after shooting the eighth film, La Roca “made the firm decision to end his time in Fast and Furious for obvious reasons”, referring to the bad relationship between him and Vin Diesel.

“He wished everyone the best. His decision made us focus on other narrative developments.”, the producer explained before making it clear that “although it will not be in ‘Fast and Furious’ 10 and 11, that will not interfere with the plans for Hobbs”, in clear reference to the ‘spin off’ that are in the pipeline.

“Right now we’re trying to imagine what the sequel is going to be. We have some pretty big ideas,” Garcia said.

“We are working to give something really unique and fresh and we know that the studio is looking forward to giving it to you as soon as possible,” he added, as quoted by the Europa Press news agency.

In a recent interview, Diesel has pointed out that the conflict originated when he, as the producer of the saga, acted with a “heavy hand” during the filming of the eighth installment to bring out the best in Johnson.

Johnson, meanwhile, said he has laughed a lot at his former co-star’s statements.