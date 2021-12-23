Dwayne Johnson reveals the confusion that caused his physique as a child

Dwayne Johnson has been beating the Americans for a while, and is that ‘The Rock’ has conquered its viewers based on very successful films and gestures that confirm a great human stature. The American actor is also consolidating this good image that American public opinion has by opening up and revealing new details of the experiences he has undergone throughout his life, especially in his childhood.

The actor was teased by his classmates as a child

‘The Rock’ has been one of the guests of the Willie Geist program ‘Sunday Sitdown‘and in this last television appearance of the actor he has not left his followers indifferent. Few details could say some that remain to be known about this life, but what could not be expected was that Dwayne Johnson was for a large part of his life mistaken for a girl, specifically a girl and not with the boy that he really was.

“I sat down with a child, and the minute he told me: ‘Can I ask you something?’. I said yes’. And he said to me: ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ “, He began by recalling the actor about one of the most difficult experiences he had in his childhood in which he suffered teasing from his classmates during the first day of fifth grade. The actor today saw how his classmates made fun of him for his physical appearance, something that he continued to explain in this program.

“I would say that between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought I was a girl because I had very soft features and very know Afro hair.“, he explained, leaving his followers and viewers of North American television astonished. They also expected him to comment on the recent rumors -and polls- that place him as one of the next candidates for president of the United States, something that he would do with very good eyes a large part of the population.

“If the time comes when there are a good number of people who want that to happen, I will consider it.“, he responded again about it. It is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson clears the rumors about his immersion in politics, since in 2018 he recognized that he has a lot of respect on this matter and needs” time to go out and learn. “