Drastic change! Jesús Dueñas does not go to FC Juárez and defined his future in Liga MX

The winter transfer market continues with movements and swings towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League. Mexican soccer teams are assembled according to their possibilities and objectives, and one of those that will seek to be the protagonist is UANL Tigers, which in the last hours celebrated the arrival of Sebastian Cordova.

In recent days, the Felines of Nuevo León They seemed to experience the loss of one of their references in recent years, Jesús Dueñas, of whom it was said that He would leave the team for FC Juárez to meet again with Ricardo Ferretti. But nevertheless, everything changed suddenly and the future of the footballer will be completely different.

According to information published by Mediotiempo, Jesús Dueñas has already agreed to renew his contract with Tigres UANL for two more years. In a few days, the element went from being firm in wanting to leave to continuing to bet on expanding its record with the Universitarios, which already has five Liga MX, a Concacaf Champions League and a Champion of Champions.

What changed for Jesús Dueñas to stay?

It is mentioned that the historic feline gamer reported this Monday on the premises for make it known that it did not follow in the squad for next year, it was even rumored that had not reached an agreement with the directive regarding the contract renewal terms, and that declined a counter offer overcoming.

But nevertheless It would have been Miguel Herrera himself who would have talked with Dueñas to make him change his mind. Since the arrival of the Louse, the element notably lost prominence, which was another reason to leave. From what, it could be understood, that the DT has assured him greater participation in his squad.