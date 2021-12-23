‘Don’t Look Up’: How Rigorous Are Catastrophe Movies From a Scientific Point of View?

On many occasions, science has been one of the main sources of inspiration for cinema, although it has not always been reflected in a completely rigorous way. The cinema of catastrophes, where the protagonists fight to survive the end of the world, is no exception. ‘Don’t look up’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for Netflix, speaks precisely of a possible global extinction due to a comet approaching the planet. Several science experts such as José Luis Crespo, Laura Parro and the former minister Pedro Duque, along with Andrea G. Bermejo, editor-in-chief of Cinemanía, who contributes the cinematographic point of view, have delved into this question.

This debate took place under the stars of Madrid’s Dome 360 ​​and was presented by Eduardo Sáenz de Cabezón, who directs the ‘Órbita Laika’ program. The main theme has been how science and cinema go hand in hand on a large number of occasions. Andrea G. Bermejo pointed out the importance of this, emphasizing that scientific research is based on dilemmas, which in the end are the “engine of dramaturgy”. Regarding whether films are useful as a means of dissemination, researcher Laura Parro admitted that Although many times they do not fully conform to reality, they do serve to generate interest in the public so that later they carry out their own investigations or as an inspiration for next generations of scientists.

The media and politicians also play a fundamental role in circumstances such as those in the film, which have been repeatedly compared to the urgency with which it was necessary to react to the pandemic. In ‘Don’t Look Up’ Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) tries to explain in detail to the president (Meryl Streep) what is happening, but both she and her chief of staff laugh at how nervous he is and they don’t take it really. Pedro Duque, who already has experience in this type of situation, says that this is the worst way to try to get your message to a leader. For him it is best to condense what you want to say in a simple way so that what is happening can be understood in a general way and take action as soon as possible, and the same when it is necessary to address the general population.

Nobody seems to believe the protagonists in the media, even ridiculing them. José Luis Crespo, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Quantum Fracture’, emphasizes the importance of the information and the format it is given so that it reaches the general public. In your case, you believe that many times when you speak on your channel, you can be more specific and technical because it addresses people who are already looking for that type of content, but in the case of larger audiences you must simplify a lot and make it as attractive as possible so that the message arrives. Therefore we can deduce that it is one of the reasons why part of the rigor of the films is lost along the way and the challenge it poses for artistic creation.

What if an asteroid comes?

In the plot of ‘Do not look up’ Adam McKay, its director, poses in a comical way how society would react if the planet were really threatened by a comet. Some movies like ‘Deep Impact’ or ‘Armageddon’ suggest that a good idea would be to destroy it and thus avoid the impact. José Luis Crespo makes it clear that it is the worst option since we would multiply the number of objects that approach.

However, an alternative is already being considered in which Laura Parro works. This is DART Nasa, where it is studied how to launch ships that simply deflect the object and thus avoid the impact. In the film we will see what is finally the solution that is adopted, if one is finally adopted, to save humanity.

‘Don’t look up’ is already in theaters and the December 24 is coming to Netflix.