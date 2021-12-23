Dollar price today December 23, appreciating peso

Today Thursday, December 23, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.6994 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.7394 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change compared to yesterday’s close, showing an appreciation of 1.2 cents or 0.06% and trading around 20.71 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a low of 20.6984 and a maximum of 20.7380 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7394 – Sale: $ 20.7394

: Buy $ 20.7394 – Sale: $ 20.7394 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98

: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.29 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.29 – Sale: $ 21.29 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.78 – Sale: $ 21.32

Buy: $ 19.78 – Sale: $ 21.32 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.34

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.34 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 48,581.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.38 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

