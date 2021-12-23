Does Amber Heard make fun of Johnny Depp fans? Says she’s good as a villain

Amber Heard’s life has seen many ups and downs in recent months, all due to her complicated relationship with actor Johnny Depp and legal clashes due to marital problems. She recently hit her ex-husband hard and she’s on a roll, at least in that sense. By remaining triumphant in court, certain media have returned to interviews with her, especially before the premiere of The Stand – 80%, his new series. During an encounter with The Hindu, Heard She talked about her most famous roles and her talent for playing a villainous woman and that audiences really believe it.

Amber heard Y Johnny depp They separated in 2016, but although the following year passed without pain or glory for her, in 2018 the allegations of domestic violence and the subsequent lawsuits began. He filed defamation charges and later did the same with The Sun after the British newspaper published an article in which it openly called him a “wife beater.” The most recent trial took place in the Royal Courts of London, with Johnny Y The Sun as rivals, and Amber testifying for the latter. The media won that confrontation and dismissed the actor’s arguments, reinforcing a wave of hatred towards Heard, born since February of last year because of certain audios in which he is heard insulting his ex-partner.

But although social networks have Heard at worst, she is more or less afloat. In days gone by it was released The Stand, the new CBS All Access series based on the eponymous book by Stephen King. In that production Amber plays Nadine, a complicated woman. For The Hindu, the actress compares her most famous characters, Nobody and Mera, the beautiful underwater princess seen in Aquaman – 73%. She is very aware of her ability to be a villain, and perhaps not only talks about her work on the small and big screen.

Both Nadine and Mera are totally different. What I seem to be really good at is getting the audience to believe in the character of the villainous woman! [risas]. Actually, in Aquaman, it was a bit different for me to play someone who is not using their feminine ways to bring evil into the world. But Nadine, on the other hand, is a character that comes with a lot of psychological baggage. There’s a lot of preparation for, frankly, how people behave when they’ve been groomed.

Social networks do not tolerate Amber heardBut his victory at the London court has allowed him to keep his jobs in the entertainment industry. Despite the millions of signatures collected on Change.org, Warner Bros. refused to fire her from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and will have a major role in the next film of the famous underwater hero. One wonders if he will continue to appear in other DCEU movies or if this will be his last. At the moment she has not announced any more projects in the future, a fact that makes us think that the studios may not want to interact with her due to her real life problems.

TO Depp not doing much better. We recently reported on the annulment of the lawsuit for Amber against Johnny, a lawsuit that carries only US $ 100 million; This has been a fatal stumbling block for the actor, who is talked about a lot about the money he has squandered on lawyers in recent months, all to prove his innocence and maintain the good reputation of yesteryear. It goes without saying that Depp He still has many supporters who support him and fight for him demanding justice. Both stars still have a pending appointment in the United States court in 2021.

