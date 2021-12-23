Diego Boneta: Tom Cruise is my mentor

Talking with Diego Boneta is always a happy and round experience. And if well the date for his next tape has been postponed: Monster hunter, It is one of the first things that we will run to see the movies when they open their doors after this terrible pandemic.

Despite this, the conversation with the actor that we will see once again play Luis Miguel in the Netflix series always takes surprising curves. As the ironclad defense of Tom Cruise, with whom he shared credits in the very lucky musical tape Rock of ages in 2012, and from whom he learned a lot about what he now considers his professional ethics.

Every time we speak it is for something different. How does it feel to be that actor that so many love for playing a music idol, and then is in Terminator and before in musicals, but also in Monster hunter?

The truth is that I feel very lucky to be working in these times. This particular movie I filmed already a few years ago, curiously it was the movie I made after Terminator, which was in 2018. I ended that year with Monster hunter, I loved it, because being films so similar, in terms of the genre to which they belong at least, they were filmed completely different. And it was very interesting for me as an actor. And as a producer too.

For example, Terminator it was a lot on green background for special effects, and I had to figure out absolutely everything. The sets sometimes they were something else altogether. Imagine that you are in a winery, which is a desert; they made it amazing. In Monster hunter, Paul WS Anderson, the director, said: “I want it to be a hybrid. I want to shoot this movie in a desert in South Africa, where the closest town is hundreds of miles away. And I was just thinking, “What am I getting into?” And he sent me to train with Army Rangers. I love his passion, clarity and vision. A guy who knew how to adapt his vision of video games to movies, which is not easy. And with a very cool attitude. And we went to get there. The training was excellent. I had been wanting to do action for many years and things were falling apart. In this I wanted to do all my stunts (stuntmen).

Obviously, after I worked with Tom Cruise who always tells you: “I do all my action scenes”, no, well, no way not do it myself.

Clear. That’s how he started. I think he must have been around your age when he started producing and doing more things. And he always had that claw for doing everything. Do you have that, Diego? I mean passion cinematographic.

Completely! And Tom’s style, I don’t know if we’re the same, but what a deal. The leadership that this man manages on a set is impressive. He was a mentor to me. His simplicity, dedication, focus, discipline; He treats all team members well, even the names of his children and wives are known, because they have been working with him for years. Pfft. Treatment. And that at this time there are people who are criticizing him for that video and everything, but I think Tom knows about that. (The video in question was captured during a scolding that Cruise applied to two members of his production for violating health safety protocol on set in late 2020).

I agree, you have to support people who know how to defend to the industry.

Let’s see, is that Tom Cruise’s production in Mission ImpossibleBecause they are doing the seven and eight meetings, thanks to the safety and health protocol is that all the other productions have been able to get ahead. A lot of the protocols are based on what he did, he’s in charge of those movies.

Speaking of Monster hunter, you are entering a family business with Paul’s marriage and with Mile (Jovovich), who have made, for example, all the tapes of resident Evil. Many people don’t know that the video game industry is much bigger than the movie industry. But capturing the feel of the video game on the big screen is a completely different task, and at the same time creating a plot that does not exist in the original material of the consoles, right?

Completely. I tell you it was very interesting to be in those locations. Those deserts, mountains, rocks. There we were. And I loved getting on that side of the action. I am a taekwondo black belt, I started at the age of three and since then I was a lover of all this. Hopefully more projects of this type will come out. Mila and Paul treat people like family. Even his children were there.

The last time I interviewed Paul, he arrived with painted nails, each one a different color and fluorescent, saw us and said: “Oh, my daughter was on set, she was bored and I let her paint my nails. Is that the environment you speak of?

That’s Paul. And is a lover geek of what he does, he loves it and is a mega-dad at the same time, and Milla is a super mom. It is incredible to meet them of course on the professional side, but also in the personal sphere.

I must tell you, Diego, that although you and your career are undoubtedly a source of pride for many of us in Mexico, I love that you have no limits on the types of roles you can play.

Really, thanks so much. Hopefully the pandemic will pass soon too, because with all the nice things you say to me next time I don’t think my head will fit in the Zoom.

