Did you miss the 2021 PlayStation Talents Awards gala? Winners and best moments

The best titles of the independent industry in Spain have come together.

PlayStation Talents have been present in our country for years, being a platform that supports and supports the development of the video game industry in Spain at the same time that it helps to grow interest in video games in our country. However, the main function of this platform is to give visibility to the creations that are developed in Spain, helping with that to promote these games both inside and outside our borders.

Under this premise, and like every year, last night the PlayStation Talents Awards 2021 were held, in which those independent studies that are linked to this same platform have been awarded, being the Spanish equivalent to GOTY for those indie games that are produced in our country.

And it must be said that the gala has spared no expense, since, as you can see below, this year the PlayStation Talents Awards 2021 have featured Elesky, the famous streamer who has had one of the most spectacular growths on the purple platform in recent years, playing songs from PlayStation titles such as The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Horizon, among others. You can see this little concert below:

Incidentally, it must be said that there have been several titles awarded during the gala presented by Jorge Luengo, being the absolute winner Dark Life Excalibur, title developed by Zero Studios, an action RPG where we will take control of Aron, who is linked to the mythical and legendary sword of Excalibur while we see how the darkest history of this classic weapon is forged. On the other hand, the list of winners has been as follows:

Game with Better Art : Shadow of Babel

: Shadow of Babel Game with Best OST : Steelbound

: Steelbound Game with Best Narrative : Neon Blood

: Neon Blood Most Innovative Game : Spatium Inter Nos

: Spatium Inter Nos Best VR Game : Hyperstacks

: Hyperstacks Best Press Game : Dark Life Excalibur

: Dark Life Excalibur Best Use of DualSense: The Occultist

For the rest, if you are interested in seeing the full gala, you can do so below through the official channel of PlayStation Spain:

