Did Emma Watson quit acting?

Emma Watson will always live in the hearts of thousands of potterheads thanks to her role as the clever Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. However, if you are a fan of Emma beyond her role in the fantastic saga, you know well that the British actress has shown her talent in other productions, but have you noticed that for more than a year you have not heard from her?

In 2019, Emma Watson played Meg, the eldest of the March sisters in the latest film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s acclaimed novel, Little women.

His role undoubtedly attracted attention and the film was well received by critics; it added six Oscar nominations, including best picture. Despite this, this was Watson’s last role in recent years.

At other times he has also had a brief break in his career. For example, in 2015 he starred Regression and she returned to the big screen until 2017 with the role of Bella in Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast.

The same two-year hiatus spanned him from 2017 to 2019, between his participation in the film starring Tom Hanks, The circle (2017) and Little women (2019).

Despite these periods where we did not have the pleasure of seeing her on the big screen for a while, the actress maintained contact with her fans and with the world in general thanks to her presence on social networks and her activism as a Goodwill ambassador. of UN Women. Also, it was known that he was preparing for future projects.

However, her disappearance from 2019 to 2021 feels different because of the news that the actress is in an ‘inactive’ state and is not accepting new projects, according to her agent and what was reported by the Daily Mail.

One of the journalists from the Daily Mail even assures that this state of inactivity is a way of expressing that the actress is withdrawing from acting.

In addition to this, his absence has long been felt in his Instagram account. Her last publication was more than eight months ago: exactly on June 6, 2020. And if this was not enough evidence that the actress has moved away from the public spotlight, the last update of his biography confirms his inactivity.

Emma’s official Instagram page is currently down and not being updated.

At the moment there has been no official statement from the actress on whether it is true that she is retiring from acting.

However, reports indicate that this decision was most likely taken in order to fully enjoy her courtship with Leo Robinton, with whom she has been in a relationship for 18 months.

Scusate ma in che senso Emma Watson è fidanzata with a Leo Robinton certo and non with Tom Felton? pic.twitter.com/tEsVAi876b – Fabisienne (@fabisienne) April 30, 2020

