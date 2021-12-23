Dani Mateo’s anecdote in a set of photos with Elsa Pataky “in a thong”: “I kept looking”

This Thursday a new program of ‘Zapping’, specifically 2004. A new installment in which the laSexta program has told some of the most current news and some viral videos, such as the son of Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth, who has been able to shoot an arrow and take a bottle of water from his father’s head after “63 shots to the neck.”

Without a doubt one of the most beloved families of all Hollywood, and is that both the Australian and the Spanish are two of the best known faces in the industry and around the world, with millions of followers in their respective accounts.

A most embarrassing moment

And it is that, the images of Chris Hemsworth and his son have inspired Dani Mateo to tell a “shameful” anecdote with his mother, Elsa Pataky, something that has occurred recently: “I had a more shameful thing with his wife, with Elsa Pataky“, he began by pointing out, causing uncertainty among the collaborators and the public present on the set.

It all came about as a result of the promotion of this year’s Campanadas, which he will present together with Cristina Pardo on laSexta. “I went to take the promotional photos of the Campanadas and I was wrong, as usual in me, day and site. All bad, but how they met me … I told them I was coming to the photos, and they said ‘come on, come on’. And suddenly I see a girl in a thong there posing on a chroma, and it was Elsa Pataky. I was very bad because I did not react and I stood there looking“, has confessed.

A moment of ‘earth swallow me’ for the host of ‘Zapeando’, who added that no one was surprised to see him: “Nobody told me anything. They saw it as normal“And, when in doubt as to whether it was really Elsa Pataky, Dani Mateo has assured that” it was her because I asked it there. “