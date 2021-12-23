Cristina Porta’s red carpet dress for the final of ‘Secret Story’

There are 24 hours left for the final of ‘Secret Story’ and at home the nerves are on the surface. The four finalists, Luca Onestini, Gemeliers and Cristina Porta, have received the costume proposals for this Thursday’s gala and madness has been unleashed. Of all the options, Cristina Porta is the one who has had the most doubts about her look but she has already made her choice. Or so it seems…

Cristina Porta received this Wednesday a donkey with four dresses, three long and one short. She has been trying them on and has decided that she will wear black at the final gala. A great dress that could go to a red carpet awards ceremony, no doubt.

Cristina Porta and Luca Onestini choose their gala looks. Telecinco

The dress has a low cut, transparent bodice and sleeves with embroidery and a huge opening in the Angelina Jolie skirt. Luca thinks he is the most elegant and Dani and Jesús de Gemeliers have also hallucinated: “It’s an abuse”, they have told him.

Cristina Porta discards dresses for the grand finale of ‘Secret Story’. Telecinco

This long black is the favorite of the whole house, and it would also be totally coordinated with her boy, Luca Onestini, who will wear a tuxedo-style suit with a bow tie, also very gala. The couple goes together even in the final. Both in black and super elegant. Will you go for the black dress in the end?

Cristina Porta with her ‘Angelina Jolie’ dress in ‘Secret Story’. Telecinco

Cristina Porta likes it but it doesn’t quite convince her and at this point she is still a sea of ​​doubts. It also has a red one that you like a lot and it is also perfect for these Christmas dates. What will he surprise us with this Thursday? There is very little left to discover it and that is that ‘Secret Story’ will deliver the first briefcase of its celebrity edition in a few hours.