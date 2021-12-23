Covid: the symptoms of the omicron variant “appear to be less severe”, although the risk to health systems continues

  James gallagher
  Health and science reporter, BBC News, Paris

Preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa indicate that the symptoms caused by the omicron variant appear to be less severe.

Early evidence indicates that fewer people need hospital treatment to deal with the virus, compared to the other variants, with a reduction ranging from 30% to 70%.

However, there are still concerns that although omicron is milder, the growing number of cases overwhelms to the hospitals.

More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the UK in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began.

