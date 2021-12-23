Covid: the symptoms of the omicron variant “appear to be less severe”, although the risk to health systems continues

James gallagher

Preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa indicate that the symptoms caused by the omicron variant appear to be less severe.

Early evidence indicates that fewer people need hospital treatment to deal with the virus, compared to the other variants, with a reduction ranging from 30% to 70%.

However, there are still concerns that although omicron is milder, the growing number of cases overwhelms to the hospitals.

More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the UK in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began.

In Scotland, a study looked at the number of people who ended up in hospital after contracting the virus. The investigation details that if omicron had behaved the same as the delta variant, an estimated 47 people would have ended up in a health institution. In contrast, there are currently only 15 people hospitalized.

The researchers saw a reduction of about two-thirds in the number of people who needed hospital care, but in the study there were few cases of older people, who represent the population at greatest risk.

Jim McMenamin, National Incident Director for Covid-19 for the Public Health Service of Scotland, described the findings as “good news.”

He said the data “fills in the blank” on protecting vaccines against hospitalization, but cautioned that it was “important that we not get ahead of ourselves.”

The omicron variant spreads incredibly fast, and a large number of cases could reduce any of the benefits that we have gained in the fight against the pandemic.

Professor Mark Woolhouse from the University of Edinburgh said: “A single infection could be relatively mild for the vast majority of people, but the possibility remains that all of these infections occur at the same time and put serious pressure on the NHS (National Health Service) “.

Although omicron is less severe, experts fear it could overwhelm hospitals.

Meanwhile, another study in South Africa also points out that the omicron wave is lighter than past ones.

However, it suggests that there are no differences in the impact of the variant between people who ended up in the hospital.

“Our data suggest a positive history of reduced omicron severity compared to the other variants.”said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Why less severe?

The reduced severity of omicron is believed to be a combination of the variant’s properties and the high levels of immunity provided by vaccines and previous infections.

The omicron variant spreads rapidly. More than 100,000 cases were reported in the UK in a single day

An analysis by Imperial College London suggests that its mutations have made it a milder virus than the delta variant.

The researchers said that the chances of reaching the emergency room after being infected with omicron are 11% lower compared to delta, if the person did not have immunity previously.

The same analysis highlights that having an immunized population reduces between 25% and 30% the risk of visiting the emergency room due to being infected with omicron. It also reduces the need to stay in the hospital for more than a day by approximately 40%.

Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the researchers, commented: “This is clearly good news, up to a point.”

However, he warned that the reduction “was not enough to drastically change the model” and the speed with which the omicron spreads, which means that “there is a possibility that hospitalizations will still be received in numbers that could put systems at risk. of health.

Professor Peter Openshaw, an immunologist at Imperial College London who was not part of the investigations, argued that early signs indicate that the variant might be less severe, but would argue that all three studies showed it “turned into a common cold” It is a “wrong interpretation”.

Some lab studies shed light on why omicron might be less severe.

The University of Hong Kong found that the variant infects the airways better, but does not penetrate the tissues of the lungs in the same way, where it can do more damage.

For its part, the University of Cambridge found that the variant was not so good at binding to lung cells, something that occurs in the lungs of people who become seriously ill.