Court ‘grave’ agreement of the INE against consultation of revocation of mandate – El Financiero

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation indefinitely suspended the agreement of the National Electoral Institute by which the mandate revocation consultation was postponedinformed Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies.

“We have just received notification of the @SCJN: they agree with us, they granted the suspension we requested against the INE agreement. The process of revocation of mandate WILL CONTINUE in ALL its phases ”, he published on his Twitter account.

The decision was made by the Recess Commission of the constitutional court who accepted the constitutional controversy promoted by Gutiérrez.

“The suspension requested by the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union is granted, for the purposes specified in the final part of this provision,” said the notification.

The ministers who make up the Commission considered that the granting of the requested suspension does not endanger the fundamental institutions of the Mexican legal order.

On the contrary, they added, the continuation of the procedure for the exercise of a citizen’s right to revoke a mandate is favored. provided for in the Constitution of the Republic.

How did the INE agree to postpone the consultation?

Last Friday, the General Council of the Institute voted to postpone the consultation to revoke the president’s mandate López Obrador.

With six votes in favor and five against, the electoral councilors approved the temporary suspension of the popular consultation, so this democratic exercise will be postponed until “That the institute has sufficient resources.”

During the discussion of the project, Lorenzo Córdova, president of the INE, clarified that the consultation “is not being canceled”, it only seeks to postpone it until there are sufficient resources.

After knowing that decision, Gutiérrez Luna announced not only that the Chamber of Deputies would challenge the decision before the Supreme Court, but that complaints would be filed against Córdova and the counselor Ciro Murayama before the Attorney General’s Office.

President López Obrador described as a “chicanada and delaying tactics” the INE’s attempt to suspend the consultation that, if the required signatures are gathered, would take place in April 2022.