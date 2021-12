The Barbadian singer was “honored” on the occasion of a Christmas collection of the Madame Tussauds Museum, the most important in the world when it comes to these statues.

Controversy has caused one of the new wax figures of the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum, which tried to portray the singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

The statue, which is exhibited at the headquarters of Berlin, is customized with a hat and an Old Easter suit, but shows a very different face from that of the Barbadian artist.

In relation to her proper anatomy, criticism also emerged: the sculpture, in profile, does not seem to evoke the magnate at all.

In social networks, the photographs of the Madame Tussauds Museum, the most important cultural center in the world when it comes to wax figures, have been a breeding ground for memes and jokes.

So far, and despite the digital uproar, Madame Tussauds has chosen not to issue statements on the matter.

The figure is part of a collection launched especially for this Christmas. Some have compared it to an African-American version of Lily allen and the American youtuber Biannca prince.

Last November, on the occasion of the declaration of its independent republic, Barbados named Rihanna as a “national heroine” during an official ceremony where the country’s first president was sworn in.