Colombian actor pursues his dreams to Hollywood in the film West Side Story | Programs

The film West Side Story by Steven Spielberg has the participation of David Granados, Colombian actor. The feature film has positioned itself as the highest grossing film of the moment, in addition, it has just been nominated for the Golden Globes in the categories of Best Musical Film, Best Director Steven Spielberg and Best Actress in a Musical where the actress Rachel Zegler of Colombian mother makes his big screen debut.

One of his great talents is modeling, a place that brought him to Paris Hilton. The actor assures that she was one of the people who encouraged him to go directly to seek his dreams. In a meeting with Hilton in Bogotá, she gave him the best advice of her life about pursuing his dreams, a situation that today has him triumphing alongside great teachers.

“I think that whatever you do in life you have to do with passion and perseverance (…) modeling was something that opened the doors for me to get here and be in New York I explored thousands of artistic contents ”, affirmed David Granados.

His artistic career began in Marilyn Agency in New York as a model which allowed her to debut in the American market on the catwalks. Her talent is so high that she started modeling for designers such as Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol Jose and Yirko Sirivich. He was in several productions as a balarín in the Metropolitan opera. He was in the production of Ryan Murphy (director of Glee) POSE on the FX channel.

In a call by the production of the film directed by Steven Spielberg that was made in the United States, the Colombian competed with 150 other actors, dancers and stars. Yet he was the chosen one.

“They were looking for Hispanic actors who knew how to dance, sing and act, I competed with at least 150 actors, dancers, superstars, and well, thank God I entered and seeing him gives a lot of happiness, It is a dream come true”, Assured the actor.

The artistic path of Granados continues and for this occasion he will bring a representative role to his country, Colombia.

“A new project is coming, it is a super interesting project, I have the possibility of playing a Latin role but it is not cliché, I have the opportunity to represent my Colombia and it is something that makes me very happy,” he concluded.