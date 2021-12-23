Christmas comes to Halo Infinite with rewards for everyone who participates in multiplayer

Every day there will be a new gift waiting for you, and the event will last several days to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

By Axel García / Updated 22 December 2021, 08:52 15 comments

Holiday celebrations have invaded Halo Infinite, courtesy of the new event called ‘Winter Contingency’. Starting today, players will be able to receive a exclusive gift per day, and this pattern will continue until the next December 30. The only thing you will have to do to receive your daily gift is to complete a game within multiplayer, either in Arena or Big Team Battle mode.

The event will end on January 4Between the rewards that you will receive, there is the appearance ‘Peppermint Laughter’ for your weapons and armor, which we can see in action within the trailer. We do not know all the gifts of the event, but you can also get “new shoulder pads, emblems and more”, as described in the official statement.

It is worth mentioning that the rewards will be unlocked as the days of the event go by, so you will not be able to get everything immediately, no matter how much you play without taking a break.

Although the last gift will be unlocked on December 30, the event will continue until January 4th, and each daily reward will remain available until that date. This will give you some extra time to get everything before it disappears, so don’t worry if one day you don’t have time to play.

This holiday event is only part of the euphoria with Halo Infinite after its official launch. The game still hides many secrets that people are starting to discover, like the reference to Craig’s meme, and if you haven’t had time to try it out yet, feel free to take a look at our review.

