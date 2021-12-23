Christian Tabó suffers muscle contracture and works on his recovery

The cement reinforcement works separately from their teammates and will not have activity in the preparation match against Pachuca

MEXICO – The Uruguayan forward Christian Tabó he has not been able to recover from a muscle contracture he suffered last weekend in the preseason of Blue Cross in Cancun, which is why his debut with the celestial team will have to wait a few more days.

The one that so far is the only reinforcement of La Machine confirmed for 2022 could not play against the Venados de Mérida of the Expansion League last Monday due to a muscle contracture in the back of the left leg, which is why he is working separately from his peers.

Christian Tabó, during the preseason with Cruz Azul in Mérida. Club Cruz Azul

The coaching staff does not want to take any risks, so the Uruguayan attacker has not played football with his teammates this week in the preseason in Mérida and will not see minutes on Thursday against the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, the second preseason game of Blue Cross.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

However, if the recovery of Tabó It goes according to plan, it could have a few minutes on Tuesday the 28th against Puebla, at the High Performance Center, and on Friday the 31st against Pumas in Cantera, the last two preparation games of La Maquina before starting the Clausura 2022 on Saturday, January 8, against the Xolos de Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium.

For now, The cement board continues to negotiate with the representatives of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, as well as Chivas with Roberto Alvarado’s agent, to reach an agreement and proceed with the exchange with Guadalajara, since between clubs there has already been an arrangement for a week in the conditions of the negotiation.

In addition to Antuna and Mayorga, Blue Cross He is looking for a central in South America and a containment midfielder in Mexico.