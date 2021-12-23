Chris Pratt is a man of action in ‘The Tomorrow War’

He plunges into a war against aliens in his new movie.

Chris Pratt, Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, “The Tomorrow War” (2021) Credit: Frank Masi / Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive, Credit: Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive / Avalon

Definitively, the hero roles fit Chris Pratt like a glove, and once again the actor known for starring in blockbuster movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’, takes back the reins of man of action in his new film, ‘The Tomorrow War’.

The Amazon Studios production is a futuristic proposal where time travel has a purpose: to face a war against the alien invasion. In this way, ‘The Tomorrow War’ combines elements in the action genre such as military science fiction.

Keith Powers, Yvonne Strahovski, “The Tomorrow War” (2021) Credit: Frank Masi / Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive, Credit: Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive / Avalon

Chris Pratt plays Dan Forester, a soldier who has been recruited from the past to counter the invasion with other colleagues. alien. The 41-year-old actor is joined by Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Hodge, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge in the main cast of the film that opens on July 2. Pictures: Clasos

Chris Pratt, “The Tomorrow War” (2021) Credit: / Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive, Credit: Amazon Studios / The Hollywood Archive / Avalon

Comments

Comments

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker