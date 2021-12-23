Chris Pratt is a man of action in ‘The Tomorrow War’

He plunges into a war against aliens in his new movie.

Definitively, the hero roles fit Chris Pratt like a glove, and once again the actor known for starring in blockbuster movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’, takes back the reins of man of action in his new film, ‘The Tomorrow War’.

The Amazon Studios production is a futuristic proposal where time travel has a purpose: to face a war against the alien invasion. In this way, ‘The Tomorrow War’ combines elements in the action genre such as military science fiction.

Chris Pratt plays Dan Forester, a soldier who has been recruited from the past to counter the invasion with other colleagues. alien. The 41-year-old actor is joined by Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Hodge, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge in the main cast of the film that opens on July 2. Pictures: Clasos

