Chris Martin is clear about the year Coldplay will stop releasing new music | Music

Well yes. You read well. The music of Coldplay it has an expiration date. Well, or at least the new one that they add to their discography.

Chris martin, the leader of the band, has put an end to the new releases of the group. He has confessed it in an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. “Well, I know I can tell you. Our last album will be out in 2025 and after that I think we’ll just do gitas. Maybe we’ll do some collaborations, but the Coldplay catalog, as it was, will end then.”, the artist has confessed.

A few words that have completely taken his fans by surprise, who want to be listening to new music from their favorite group forever.

Coldplay is one of the most iconic bands in the history of music. His record repertoire is part of the book of this artistic branch on an international level, thus inspiring generations of artists who now also triumph around the world.

His first album, Parachutes, was published in the year 2000. As ET Online indicates, it would make sense for its last one to be published in 2025, since it would mark the 25 years of the band’s life. Without a doubt, it would be a nice tribute to say goodbye. Although they are clear that they do not intend to get off the stage, as they will continue to offer their songs live all over the world.

His latest album is Music Of The Spheres, which was released in October this year. Includes songs with Selena Gomez, We Are King, BTS, and Jacob Collier. With this tracklist, Coldplay has once again proven that they are true veterans in the industry.

The scenarios is something that our protagonists are passionate about. Therefore, eIn 2022 they will travel the planet with this latest project. And, literally, it will be all over the world, as they will tread a large number of geographical points.

After Chris Martin’s statements, the only consolation we have is that between now and 2025 there is still the occasional Coldplay album to come. Also, there is no doubt that his music does not really have an expiration date, since it will continue to sound as the years go by.

And you, can you imagine a world without Coldplay music? Us neither. Long live the British band!