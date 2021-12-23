Chris Hemsworth, with an impressive physique for Thor 4

Chris Hemsworth is another. There is no more to see. You have worked hard with your body to put on fit and build muscles. The same actor has been giving good faith of it through his account on Instagram. The image I published last October serves as proof. He has left behind that time when his overweight and the love of beer seems to have been forgotten ns will arrive in such a way that the fourth solo installment, that of Thor: Love and Thunder, whose release date in the US is May 6, 2022.

Such is the radical turn that he has given to his figure that Bobby Holland Hanton, his stunt double, it has been seen iimpressed by how he is right now. He has already been Chris Hemsworth’s double in several films, from Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) or Men in Black International (2019) to Thor: A Dark World (2013) and Tyler Rake (2020).

Moreover, Hanton has come to assure in the program ‘Fitzy and Wippa’ of an Australian radio, in statements collected for example via Men’sHealth, that Hemsworth is stronger than ever, which is a huge challenge for him. “Thank you very much friend, this is going to be even more difficult this time,” I sent him through a message. “We’re on the same diet. He’s the greatest he’s ever been now, and I need to be fitter than ever. Every two hours we’re eating. It’s become a chore.. I no longer enjoy eating, “he indicated.

Spectacular cast of the new installment of ‘Thor’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to be again Directed by Taika Waititi and have again Tessa thompson (Hemsworth’s partner also in Men in Black International) as Valkyrie and with Natalie Portman taking up the character of Jane Foster. In addition to having Christian bale playing supervillain Gorr.

