Chris Hemsworth as a child is the most adorable thing you are going to see today | Big Bang

Chris Hemsworth he wanted to dedicate to his younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, an emotional memory to celebrate your 31st birthday: a photo from when they were kids. Although it may not seem like it, the actor who today plays Thor in the franchise of The Avengers he was also a child.

In the picture he is seen sitting in a white plastic chair next to his brother Liam, who rests on his lap. Since he was little today, the husband of Elsa Pataky He was already sporting that blonde hair, only then it was cropped at the height of his ears and, obviously, he didn’t have a single muscle. It even looked a bit like Matt Damon.

“Happy birthday, Liam. We took this photo just three years ago. Damn time flies but you haven’t changed a bit “, writes the also protagonist of Tyler rake, in a tone that is not entirely clear if it is ironic and intended to mock Liam’s “immaturity” or is a typo.

In any case, the response from his fans has been homogeneous: highlight how adorable the little Hemsworths were. “This is extremely adorable,” replies the actress and author. Isla Fisher. The model Simon Dunn he replies: “3 years? Surely that Australian sun makes people age faster.”

Chris Hemsworth is at the peak of his career after passing through the MCU Y Netflix, where this 2020 has swept Tyler rake, the platform’s most watched movie of the entire year. In addition, the actor has three new films in his hands: the spin-off from Mad Max: Fury Road, Furious; a new sequel to the superhero: Thor: Love and thunder; and a thriller of Science fiction directed by Joseph Kosinski for Netflix called Escape from Spiderhead.