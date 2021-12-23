Check the possible rivals of Monterrey in the World Cup

Rayados from Monterrey You already know the rivals with whom you are going to face in the next Club World Cup 2022, where they already got their ticket by beating the Águilas del América this Thursday in the final.

The people of Monterrey will play this Club World Cup in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates against these already confirmed teams; Al-Jazira (United Arab Emirates) the host; Chelsea (England) ambassador of the UEFA; Al-Ahly (Egypt), representing Africa and Auckland City (New Zealand) from Oceania.

To these clubs Rayados de Monterrey joins in seeking to make history in this edition against high-caliber teams.

The only ticket that remains to be defined is that of Conmebol, where the grand final will be played by Palmeiras and Flamengo, both clubs in the Brazilian first division league.

The end of the Libertadores Cup to define the ticket for the Conmebol team will take place on November 27, while for Asia, Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and Ponhag Steelers (South Korea) will do so on November 23.

Rayados de Monterrey will be playing their fifth Club World Cup in their history, their last passage in this fair was in 2019 where they finished in third place.

Last edition, Tigres de la UANL lost the final to Bayern Munich and now it is Rayados’ turn to repeat or surpass what his neighboring team did in Liga MX.

In the history of the Club World Cups in the Concacaf area, the most outstanding thing that has been achieved is the second place of Tigres de la UANL in the last edition and the third place of 2019 of Rayados de Monterrey.