Cardi B: they cancel the launch of her doll, and the refund for her fans? | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The rapper had sold all the figures during the presale

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A few months ago, Cardi B announced that she would put on sale a custom doll that is inspired by her. Yet now sadly canceled its release.

According to information from TMZ, the rapper’s representative confirmed that the dolls that will not be released due to manufacturing delays related to the consequences that the pandemic has caused in the world. He assured, according to the media, that Cardi B cares a lot about the quality of the product, so she has decided to cancel it.

The doll of Cardi B was part of a partnership with the Real Woman Are brand and when their launch was announced they sold for $ 35 each; it was a matter of minutes during the pre-sale for these to be sold out through the online store.

What will happen to everyone who bought a Cardi B doll?

As revealed by her own representative, Cardi B’s social networks have been filled with messages from fans who made the purchase but do not know what will happen to her doll.

Thus, The rapper and her team would have ordered a refund to all those who request it, as Cardi B’s doll will no longer be released. So, if you were one of those who bought it, request your money back, so that you have not spent it in vain.