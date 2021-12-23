Cardi B defends Lil Kim from “attack” on social networks – Publimetro México

Lil Kim has come under fire on social media for his new holiday song “Big Santa Papi.” Fans have criticized the rapper on Twitter for seducing Santa Clause in the images for the new song, as well as some of the mischievous lyrics that accompany it. “Everyone knows I love Lil Kim, but this Christmas song and video is not … at all!” A twitter user said, while Cardi B read the download of netizens against Lil Kim.

Then the “I Like It” singer took to Twitter to defend her colleague: “I’m tired and it’s heartbreaking…” Cardi wrote before stating that Lil felt “intimidated, mocked and disrespected… She is so sweet , solidarity and a TRUE F *** IN LEGEND ”. Cardi B continued, “I remember when I used to fight witches and I used to put their song F ** K YOU! I think it must be these children born in 2000 in this application who do not know anything! ”.

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking… She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU! 😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx – Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

In the midst of the controversy on social networks, some asked Cardi if she defended her so much, when would she record a song with Lil Kim. Before being an artist, I am a woman with feelings and I know how much it hurts to be constantly disturbed … When I collaborated with her, it will be at the right time and song. I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! ”. In a follow-up tweet, Cardi explained that she won’t rush to collaborate with Lil Kim “because if the song doesn’t make sense and doesn’t play well, then I’m going to feel awful. Don’t take bigger from her ”.

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on… When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song. https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU – Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

Cardi B is in solidarity with her musical guild

But this is not the first time that Cardi defends another woman, from the music industry, from hate on social networks. When Lizzo broke down in August 2021 out of hatred for her song “Rumors,” Cardi offered some kind words to her partner. “Whether you are thin, big or plastic, they will always try to talk about your insecurities,” Cardi tweeted.

“Remember, these are nerds staring at the popular table.” Cardi also highlighted the success of “Rumors” and told fans to “stop trying to say that the song is failing”, because the truth is that the statistics said otherwise. Yet all this advocacy on Cardi B’s part makes many wish they had a friend this direct through thick and thin.