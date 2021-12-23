Cardi B Claims To Spend Thousands Of Dollars A Week On Coronavirus Tests

The world is already fully immersed in the third wave of the coronavirus pandemicAnd, with the emergence of the new strains and the relaxation of measures during the Christmas period, most of the Western world is experiencing a dizzying growth in the numbers of infected people. And the massive realization of virus testing is of critical importance when trying to flatten the contagion curve.

This week, Rapper Cardi B has made it very clear that she is sparing no expense to fully protect her closest circle, and to be able to continue working safely. The interpreter has revealed on Twitter that she and her team (managers, makeup artists etc.) are about four tests a week. A considerable protection, but which, as she herself has qualified, is coming out of one eye of her face.

“Every time one of us has to take a test, it’s $ 250. This is seriously a business.”, he denounced. The singer explained that, in her personal case, she has no option to undergo the tests for free: “When it is for work reasons and you have to ask them to come and take the test at home, it is not free”, he said, before developing in greater depth the reasons that are leading him to be so extremely cautious with the issue of infections.

“If you are with me and you catch the Covid, I can receive a lawsuit. If I make an announcement and I get infected with Covid, the company can receive a lawsuit”He said, “It is about not being a responsibility, and it is a requirement. The government should pay the health workers we pay out of our own pockets.”

It is not the first time that Cardi B has spoken out about the demands that she has to contemplate in her day to day work since the arrival of the pandemic. After the release of his latest hit, ‘WAP’, The rapper claimed to have spent more than $ 100,000 (about 82,000 euros) on coronavirus tests during the filming of the video clip, which had a huge number of ‘cameos’ from celebrities and singers, such as Kylie Jenner or Rosalía.