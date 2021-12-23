Carabao Cup | Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool reach the semi-finals

The quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup They were going to prepare a succulent menu for lovers of the beautiful game on a global scale. For now, Arsenal are in the semi-finals after beating Sunderland comfortably (brilliant performance by Eddie Nketiah). And we don’t leave London, since Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United would measure their forces in an exciting derby in the British capital. Without a doubt, the swords were at the top of the fiefdom of the Spurs.

Follow after this announcement

Half an hour into the game, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg would connect with Steven Bergwijn to give the locals an advantage (1 – 0). A footballer, with no space in Antonio Conte’s plans, who could commit to Ajax Amsterdam from the winter market session in 2022. Jarrod bowen, after sending Nikola Vlasic, I would level the forces again in a few minutes (eleven). Then Lucas Moura would become Tottenham’s hero to rank among the four best clubs in this tournament (twenty-one).

Chelsea suffers to bring down Brentford

Nor can we lose sight of the brand new winner of the 2020-2021 Champions League. A Chelsea that, incidentally, is not experiencing its best moment this season after chaining two straight draws in the Premier League (Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers). Therefore, Thomas Tuchel’s men were completely confident of performing at an optimal level again at this Carabao Cup event. To do this, Blues they would have to see faces with those of the Brentford.

The troops commanded by Tuchel would do the unspeakable to take the jack to the water during the regulatory 90 minutes. However, the contest was developing and they were unable to defeat an opponent who was showing a really solid version on the grass. Despite this, fate would be cruel to Brentford on the occasion of Pontus Jansson’s own goal (0 – 1). When the shock was almost dying, Jorginho, third in the race for the Ballon d’Or, would seal Chelsea’s standings from the fatal point (0 – 2).

Liverpool reign on penalties

Of course, the star dish of the programming in England was going to take place in one of the most emblematic venues on the football planet: Anfield. All this, of course, because Liverpool had been paired with a Leicester City that has already been able to conquer the FA Cup and the Community Shield under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers. To be sure, an incessant battle on Merseyside with the mission of obtaining a place for the semis of the Carabao.

Jamie Vardy would become, with their own merits, in one of the protagonists of the contest, especially in the opening bars. All this because the offensive referent of the Foxes He would see the door twice after taking advantage of the assists of James Maddison (0 – 1) and Patson Daka (0 – 2). Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, enabled by Roberto Firmino, would cut differences (1 – 2), although Maddison would once again promote his own in Anfield with the 1 – 3. Diogo Jota would give a lot of suspense to the decisive section of the crossing (2 – 3), being Takumi Minamino in charge of sending the match to the fateful penalty shootout (3 – 3). Finally, it will be Liverpool (5 – 4 from 11 meters) the one that accompanies Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in some very interesting semifinals.